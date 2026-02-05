Top 5 Batters With Most Fours In T20 World Cup History Ft. Rohit Sharma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

T20 World Cup is often celebrated for its display of force, but historical data shows that the most effective batters prioritize precision and placement. Navigating the infield to find the fence requires a blend of timing and field awareness.

While sixes offer instant momentum, the steady accumulation of fours allows a batter to manage the game's tempo without unnecessary risk.

According to the career records on ESPNcricinfo, the following players have distinguished themselves as the premier boundary hitters in the tournament's history.

1. ROHIT SHARMA (115 FOURS)

Rohit Sharma stands at the top of the leaderboard for the most career fours in T20 World Cup history. Across 47 matches, the Indian captain has struck 115 fours.

His journey spans every edition of the tournament, from the inaugural win in 2007 to the 2024 title. Sharma’s ability to exploit the powerplay by piercing the infield has consistently provided India with aggressive starts throughout his career.

2. MAHELA JAYAWARDENE (111 FOURS)

The Sri Lankan maestro held the record for over a decade and remains a benchmark for technical batting. In 31 matches, Jayawardene recorded 111 fours.

Known for his delicate touch and wristy placement, he proved that a batter could be immensely productive in the shortest format without relying on raw power. His century against Zimbabwe in 2010 remains a masterclass in using the entire ground to find the rope.

3. VIRAT KOHLI (111 FOURS)

Sharing the second spot with Jayawardene is Virat Kohli, who has also recorded 111 fours in 35 matches. Kohli is recognized for his disciplined approach, often favoring traditional cricket shots over risky swings.

This high volume of fours helped him become the leading run-scorer in the history of the competition while maintaining a career average that remains the envy of his peers.

4. DAVID WARNER (103 FOURS)

The Australian opener concluded his T20 World Cup career in 2024 with 103 fours in 41 matches. Warner was particularly adept at using the pace of the ball to find boundaries through the off-side.

His consistency as an aggressor at the top of the order was a vital component of Australia’s successful 2021 campaign, where he utilized punchy drives to beat the inner ring.

5. TILLAKARATNE DILSHAN (101 FOURS)

A pioneer of innovative stroke play, Dilshan struck 101 fours during his 35 matches in the tournament. While his "Dil-scoop" gained worldwide fame, his tally of fours highlights a solid foundation of conventional boundary hitting.

Dilshan’s aggressive intent was instrumental in Sri Lanka’s consistent runs in the tournament during the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Most Fours In ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Player Matches Fours Tournament Span Rohit Sharma 47 115 2007 – 2024 Mahela Jayawardene 31 111 2007 – 2014 Virat Kohli 35 111 2012 – 2024 David Warner 41 103 2009 – 2024 Tillakaratne Dilshan 35 101 2007 – 2016