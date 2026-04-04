Top 10 Richest Pakistani Cricketers Of All Time

As of early 2026, the financial landscape of Pakistan cricket is dominated by legendary former captains and a new generation of high-earning superstars. The wealth of these athletes is no longer limited to match fees; it now stems from a complex mix of global T20 leagues, lucrative central contracts, and brand endorsements.

Top 10 Richest Pakistani Cricketers

Imran Khan ($50 Million): The 1992 World Cup-winning captain remains the wealthiest. His fortune is largely attributed to extensive real estate holdings, including his landmark Bani Gala estate, and diverse business investments made throughout his transition from cricket to high-level politics.

Shahid Afridi ($47 Million): Known as "Boom Boom," Afridi has maintained his wealth through his own clothing line (Hope Not Out), numerous high-profile brand sponsorships, and continued participation in veteran leagues.

Shoaib Malik ($25-28 Million): Malik’s longevity is his greatest asset. Having played for over two decades, he earns significantly from global franchises like the CPL, BPL, and PSL, alongside media and commentary roles.

Mohammad Hafeez ($23 Million): "The Professor" built his wealth through a disciplined career, coaching stints, and smart investments in property and business.

Shoaib Akhtar ($20 Million): The "Rawalpindi Express" has successfully pivoted to a digital career. His YouTube channel and frequent appearances as a cricket analyst provide a steady post-retirement income.

Azhar Ali ($15 Million): A mainstay of the Test side for years, Azhar’s wealth comes from long-term PCB contracts and coaching involvements.

Saeed Anwar ($12 Million): While retired for years, Anwar’s early career earnings and subsequent business ventures keep him in the top tier.

Misbah-ul-Haq ($9.8 Million): Beyond his playing career, Misbah earned well during his tenure as Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector.

Babar Azam ($5-32 Million): Reports on Babar vary wildly; while some sources estimate his net worth at $5 million, recent global analyses suggesting higher figures up to $32 million reflect his status as a Platinum PSL pick and his major 2026 deals with brands like Pepsi and Huawei.

Mohammad Rizwan ($6 Million): As the current captain in shorter formats, Rizwan’s wealth is climbing rapidly due to his Category A+ PCB contract and marquee status in the PSL.

Revenue Streams

Central Contracts: Top-tier "Category A" players now receive monthly retainers of approximately PKR 4.5 million.

PSL Earnings: Marquee players like Babar Azam earn around PKR 7 crore per season in the Platinum category.

Global Leagues: Players are increasingly seeking NOCs for leagues like Big Bash League (BBL) and IL T20 to supplement their income.