Top 10 Highest-Earning Cricketers Of 2025 Ft. Virat Kohli

The landscape of cricket finances reached unprecedented heights in 2025, driven by massive IPL retention spikes, burgeoning global T20 leagues, and a surge in luxury brand endorsements.

The year has seen a significant shift, with younger stars closing the gap on established legends in terms of pure commercial power.

Top 10 Highest-Earning Cricketers of 2025

Virat Kohli

World No. 1 batter Virat Kohli topped the earnings chart in 2025, with an estimated income ranging between ₹250 crore and ₹300 crore. His earnings came from multiple sources, including ₹21 crore from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, ₹7 crore through the BCCI central contract, along with substantial revenue from brand endorsements.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma followed next, earning approximately ₹150 crore to ₹180 crore during the year. His income was driven by IPL contracts, BCCI payments, and endorsement deals.

Rishabh Pant

Ranked third among the highest earners, Rishabh Pant made an estimated ₹100 crore to ₹120 crore in 2025, combining cricketing income and endorsements.

Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah stood fourth on the list, with annual earnings estimated between ₹90 crore and ₹110 crore.

Hardik Pandya

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya also enjoyed a lucrative year, earning roughly ₹80 crore to ₹100 crore across various streams.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer emerged as the sixth highest-earning cricketer of 2025, with an estimated income of ₹70 crore to ₹85 crore.

Pat Cummins

At number seven, Australian captain Pat Cummins earned between ₹60 crore and ₹75 crore in 2025, including ₹18 crore from his IPL contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill reported earnings in the range of ₹50 crore to ₹65 crore this year. His income is expected to rise further in 2026 following his appointment as India’s ODI and Test captain.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul also featured among the top earners, with estimated earnings of ₹45 crore to ₹55 crore in 2025.

Ravindra Jadeja

Rounding off the list is Ravindra Jadeja, who earned approximately ₹40 crore to ₹50 crore during the year.

Shift in Earnings

In 2025, the primary driver for these earnings has moved from international match fees to IPL contracts and private equity-backed endorsements. With the IPL season now spanning a significant portion of the year, the "cost per ball" for these athletes has made them some of the highest-paid sportsmen globally on a per-hour basis.

