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HomeSportsCricketTN Elections 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin And Wife Prithi Cast Their Votes In Chennai

TN Elections 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin And Wife Prithi Cast Their Votes In Chennai

Ashwin was joined by his wife, Prithi Narayanan, as the couple visited their local polling station to cast their votes.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 11:32 AM (IST)

As Tamil Nadu heads to the polls for the 2026 Assembly Elections today, April 23, veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was spotted fulfilling his civic duty in Chennai.

Accompanying him was his wife, Prithi Narayanan, as the couple arrived at their local polling station to cast their votes. Known for being an active voice on social and civic issues, Ashwin’s appearance at the booth highlights the ongoing participation of high-profile personalities in the state's democratic process.

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After casting his vote, Ashwin emphasized the significance of the election for the state and encouraged citizens to take part actively.

"I think this is a very important election in Tamil Nadu. Just wanted to come and exercise my right. I have done my job; now everybody has to do theirs. Hopefully, whoever comes to power will change the face of Tamil Nadu."

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Key Details

Poll Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Location: Single-phase voting across all 234 assembly constituencies.

Result Date: Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, 2026.

High-Profile Voters

Alongside Ashwin, other major figures including Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, and Udhayanidhi Stalin have also been seen casting their ballots at various stations across Chennai today.

The 2026 election is being viewed as a significant turning point in Tamil Nadu politics, featuring a multi-cornered contest between the ruling DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK, and newer political entrants.

Congress Chief Kharge: Defend Constitutional Values

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Indian National Congress, urged voters in Tamil Nadu to turn out in large numbers for the Assembly elections, describing the contest as a crucial effort to protect core democratic principles.

“The fight today is to secure your rights. The fight is to protect federalism, rationality, equality, justice and freedom,” he said in a post on X.

“It is also to ensure inclusive welfare and retain the ideals of social justice espoused by your icons. It is time for you to exercise your Democratic right and take a stand against those who want to snatch your federal rights,” he added.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections take place in 2026?

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections for 2026 were held on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Did cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin vote in the Tamil Nadu elections?

Yes, Ravichandran Ashwin, accompanied by his wife Prithi Narayanan, cast his vote at a polling station in Chennai.

What did Ravichandran Ashwin say after voting?

Ashwin stated it was a very important election for Tamil Nadu and encouraged everyone to exercise their right to vote.

When will the results for the Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 be announced?

The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 4, 2026.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ravichandran Ashwin Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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