HomeSportsCricketTim Seifert's IPL Team, Auction Price Revealed After Six-Hitting Spree vs Bumrah

Tim Seifert's IPL Team, Auction Price Revealed After Six-Hitting Spree vs Bumrah

Tim Seifert’s IPL team and auction price revealed: See how he smashed a 25-ball fifty and hit Jasprit Bumrah for a six in the 4th T20I vs India.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India boasts of explosive Abhishek Sharma, and New Zealand has found its own version in Tim Seifert. During IND vs NZ 4th T20I, the Kiwi opener displayed a batting masterclass, reaching his half-century in just 25 deliveries.

His fearless approach and ability to dismantle world-class bowlers have sent a clear message ahead of T20 World Cup 2026.

The Kiwi player now holds record of fastest T20I fifty by a New Zealander against India. He shares this milestone with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, both of whom reached the mark in the same number of deliveries

Taking on Best: Seifert vs Bumrah

The highlight of Seifert’s knock was his composure against India’s premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. In the fifth over of the New Zealand innings, Seifert dispatched a delivery from Bumrah straight over the bowler's head for a towering six.

Before targeting Bumrah, he had already showcased his power by hitting Harshit Rana for an 89-meter maximum.

Seifert eventually finished with 62 runs off 36 balls, including seven boundaries and three sixes, striking at over 172.

Which Team Will Tim Seifert Play for in IPL 2026?

Fans wondering about his IPL future do not have to wait long. Tim Seifert is set to represent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2026 season. Having previously been part of both Delhi Capitals and KKR squads, the wicketkeeper-batter has often struggled to find a permanent spot in the playing XI, featuring in only 3 matches to date.

However, his recent form suggests he could be a vital asset for the defending champions.

The Price Tag

Kolkata Knight Riders secured the services of the New Zealand explosive hitter during IPL 2026 mini-auction. The franchise placed a successful bid of ₹1.50 crore to bring him back into the fold. KKR, known for backing aggressive openers, seems to have found a perfect backup or potential partner for their top order.

Tim Seifert's T20 Career

Seifert’s international credentials have never been in doubt. With a career strike rate of over 143 in T20Is, he has become a mainstay for the Black Caps. His ability to keep wickets further adds to his value, making him a versatile pick for any T20 franchise.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did KKR pay for Tim Seifert in the IPL 2026 mini-auction?

Kolkata Knight Riders secured Tim Seifert for ₹1.50 crore during the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
Tim Seifert IND Vs NZ T20I Series IND Vs NZ 4th T20I IPL 2026
