Tilak Varma’s Unbeaten Run Continues: Jaw-Dropping T20 Chasing Streak Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 51, securing India's T20I victory.

This extends his record of 26 T20 chase wins unbeaten.

Varma's T20 career boasts 5,166 runs, five centuries.

Tilak Varma once again proved his value under pressure, producing a match-winning knock against New Zealand that added another milestone to his remarkable T20 record. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 51 off just 26 deliveries in the second T20I on Saturday, October 24, guiding India to victory with six fours and a six. The innings came at a crucial stage of the chase, when India needed 46 runs from the final 18 balls. Tilak held his nerve and delivered when it mattered most, extending a remarkable pattern.

His team has now won 26 T20 matches in which he remained unbeaten during a chase.

Remarkable Record Behind Tilak Varma’s Finishing Skills

Tilak Varma’s latest contribution adds to a list of successful run chases across domestic cricket, the IPL and international T20s.

His ability to stay at the crease until the finish has repeatedly helped his teams cross the line.

Tilak's unbeaten knocks have come against a wide range of opponents, including England, West Indies, Pakistan, Afghanistan and South Africa, as well as several IPL franchises.

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The scores range from brief contributions to substantial match-defining innings, underlining his flexibility in different situations.

One of his most memorable performances came in the 2025 Asia Cup final against Pakistan. Tilak scored an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls during the chase, playing a key role in India’s triumph.

His latest effort against New Zealand adds another chapter to his growing reputation as a dependable batsman when the pressure is on.

Tilak Varma’s T20 Numbers Show His Consistency

Tilak has built an impressive record across the shortest format. According to the career figures provided, he has featured in 180 T20 matches and batted in 171 innings, accumulating 5,166 runs at an average of 41.32 and a strike rate of 145.72.

His tally includes five centuries and 31 half-centuries, with a highest score of 151.

Tilak has contributed with the ball as well, claiming 12 wickets across 29 bowling innings, with best figures of 2/26.

His latest unbeaten half-century was more than another successful chase. It reinforced a defining feature of his T20 career, staying composed at the crease and giving his team a strong chance of finishing the job.