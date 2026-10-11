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English NewsSportsCricketBizarre! Tilak Varma's Brain Fade Run-Out Leaves Gambhir Fuming | WATCH

Bizarre! Tilak Varma's Brain Fade Run-Out Leaves Gambhir Fuming | WATCH

Tilak Varma was run out in bizarre fashion against West Indies after a lapse in awareness. Watch Kamil Pooran's brilliant fielding and Gambhir's reaction.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 09:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tilak Varma run-out after misjudging boundary situation.
  • Pooran's quick dive saved boundary, creating confusion.
  • Tilak outside crease, dismissed as stumps were broken.
  • Costly dismissal frustrated India and coach Gautam Gambhir.

India vice-captain Tilak Varma suffered an unusual dismissal during the third T20I against West Indies in Indore on Sunday after a lapse in awareness led to his run-out. The batter appeared to believe the ball had reached the boundary, but Kamil Pooran’s sharp fielding kept it in play and allowed West Indies to capitalise on the confusion.

WATCH: Tilak Varma's Bizarre Run-Out Leaves Gambhir Unimpressed

The incident occurred when Axar Patel flicked a delivery from Gudakesh Motie towards deep backward square leg. Pooran sprinted across and dived to stop the ball from reaching the boundary, recovering quickly enough to keep the play alive.

By then, Axar and Tilak had completed a single. However, the Indian batters appeared to assume that Pooran had failed to prevent a boundary, leaving Tilak unaware of the danger unfolding behind him.

Watch Video

The ball was relayed to wicketkeeper Shai Hope, who initially attempted to run Axar out. The India all-rounder managed to return to his crease safely, but the play was not over.

Hope passed the ball to Motie, who collected it and broke the stumps at the other end. Tilak was still outside his crease and could not make it back in time, handing West Indies a crucial wicket.

The third umpire reviewed the sequence, first checking whether Pooran had saved the boundary before confirming Tilak's run-out. The dismissal brought an end to Tilak’s innings at 28 off 16 deliveries, including four boundaries.

West Indies Capitalise On India's Costly Mistake

Tilak’s dismissal was a frustrating moment for India, particularly after the left-hander had helped maintain the scoring rate following the quick wickets of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer.

Pooran’s alertness in the field turned what appeared to be a routine scoring opportunity into a wicket for the visitors. The confusion between the Indian batters ultimately proved costly, with Tilak paying the price for failing to track the ball and the fielders’ response.

India had started aggressively through Abhishek Sharma, who scored 69 off 30 balls, but West Indies continued to find ways to break partnerships. Tilak’s run-out was among the key moments in an innings that eventually ended with India all out for 223 on the final ball of the 20th over.

The incident also drew a visibly unimpressed reaction from India head coach Gautam Gambhir, underlining the frustration surrounding a dismissal that could have been avoided with better awareness and communication between the batters.

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to Tilak Varma's unusual dismissal?

Tilak Varma was run out due to a lapse in awareness. He mistakenly thought the ball had reached the boundary, but Kamil Pooran's sharp fielding kept it in play, leading to confusion.

Who were the key West Indies players involved in Tilak Varma's run-out?

Kamil Pooran initiated the play by saving the boundary. The ball was then relayed to wicketkeeper Shai Hope, and ultimately bowler Gudakesh Motie broke the stumps to complete the run-out.

How did Tilak Varma's run-out impact India's innings?

His dismissal for 28 runs was a frustrating and costly moment for India. It occurred after he had helped maintain the scoring rate, and contributed to India being all out for 223.

What was Gautam Gambhir's reaction to the run-out?

India head coach Gautam Gambhir displayed a visibly unimpressed reaction to the incident. This highlighted the frustration regarding a dismissal that could have been avoided with better awareness.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 09:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Vs West Indies Indian Cricket IND Vs WI 3rd T20I Tilak Varma
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