Bizarre! Tilak Varma's Brain Fade Run-Out Leaves Gambhir Fuming | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tilak Varma run-out after misjudging boundary situation.

Pooran's quick dive saved boundary, creating confusion.

Tilak outside crease, dismissed as stumps were broken.

Costly dismissal frustrated India and coach Gautam Gambhir.

India vice-captain Tilak Varma suffered an unusual dismissal during the third T20I against West Indies in Indore on Sunday after a lapse in awareness led to his run-out. The batter appeared to believe the ball had reached the boundary, but Kamil Pooran’s sharp fielding kept it in play and allowed West Indies to capitalise on the confusion.

WATCH: Tilak Varma's Bizarre Run-Out Leaves Gambhir Unimpressed

The incident occurred when Axar Patel flicked a delivery from Gudakesh Motie towards deep backward square leg. Pooran sprinted across and dived to stop the ball from reaching the boundary, recovering quickly enough to keep the play alive.

By then, Axar and Tilak had completed a single. However, the Indian batters appeared to assume that Pooran had failed to prevent a boundary, leaving Tilak unaware of the danger unfolding behind him.

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𝐖𝐀𝐈𝐓, 𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐃?! 🤯 A near-boundary save turns into a run-out as the West Indies catch Tilak Varma short of his crease! #INDvWI 3rd T20I | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/GmwwFjql5J https://t.co/plCeyKV5SE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2026

What kind of run-out is this? 😭😅 Tilak Varma thought the ball had cleared the boundary, so he started chilling in the garden! 😄 And then… he got run out at the bowler's end! https://t.co/6wEThAJ4XP — Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) October 11, 2026

The ball was relayed to wicketkeeper Shai Hope, who initially attempted to run Axar out. The India all-rounder managed to return to his crease safely, but the play was not over.

Hope passed the ball to Motie, who collected it and broke the stumps at the other end. Tilak was still outside his crease and could not make it back in time, handing West Indies a crucial wicket.

The third umpire reviewed the sequence, first checking whether Pooran had saved the boundary before confirming Tilak's run-out. The dismissal brought an end to Tilak’s innings at 28 off 16 deliveries, including four boundaries.

West Indies Capitalise On India's Costly Mistake

Tilak’s dismissal was a frustrating moment for India, particularly after the left-hander had helped maintain the scoring rate following the quick wickets of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer.

Pooran’s alertness in the field turned what appeared to be a routine scoring opportunity into a wicket for the visitors. The confusion between the Indian batters ultimately proved costly, with Tilak paying the price for failing to track the ball and the fielders’ response.

India had started aggressively through Abhishek Sharma, who scored 69 off 30 balls, but West Indies continued to find ways to break partnerships. Tilak’s run-out was among the key moments in an innings that eventually ended with India all out for 223 on the final ball of the 20th over.

The incident also drew a visibly unimpressed reaction from India head coach Gautam Gambhir, underlining the frustration surrounding a dismissal that could have been avoided with better awareness and communication between the batters.