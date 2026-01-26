Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketTilak Varma Ruled Out Of Last Two IND vs NZ T20Is, BCCI Issues World Cup Clarification

Tilak Varma Ruled Out Of Last Two IND vs NZ T20Is, BCCI Issues World Cup Clarification

Tilak Varma had recently undergone surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot on January 7.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 03:02 PM (IST)

India’s middle-order batter Tilak Varma will not take part in the final two T20Is of the ongoing series against New Zealand. BCCI confirmed on Monday that the 23-year-old requires more time to achieve full match fitness following a recent medical procedure.

Road to Recovery

Tilak Varma had recently undergone surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot on January 7. He is currently stable and progressing well but the medical team has advised a gradual return to physical training and skill-based activities.

Consequently, he has been ruled out of the current home assignment to ensure he is 100% fit for the upcoming global event.

World Cup Update

In a positive development for Indian fans, Tilak is expected to link up with the national squad in Mumbai on February 3. This timeline suggests he will be available for India's warm-up fixtures just ahead of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which kicks off on February 7.

“He (Tilak) underwent surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot on Wednesday, 7 January. He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. He is currently stable and progressing well,” the BCCI had said in an update earlier.

“Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory,” the update added.

Squad Adjustments

With Tilak sidelined, the All India Senior Men’s Selection Committee has recommended that Shreyas Iyer continue in the squad as his replacement for the remainder of the New Zealand series.

Meanwhile, the team management continues to experiment with Ishan Kishan at No. 3, while Sanju Samson remains under pressure to perform following a string of low scores in the first three matches.

Also on ABP Live | Yuvraj Singh Teases Abhishek Sharma After He Misses Fastest T20I Fifty Record - Check Viral Post

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand BCCI Tilak Varma IND Vs NZ T20Is
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Non-Hindus To Be Banned In Badrinath And Kedarnath? Temple Committee Plans Big Move
Non-Hindus To Be Banned In Badrinath And Kedarnath? Temple Committee Plans Big Move
News
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Lifestyle
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
India
China President Xi Jinping Labels India 'Friend And Partner' In R-Day Message
China President Xi Jinping Labels India 'Friend And Partner' In R-Day Message
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows
Avimukteshwaranand Controversy: Keshav Maurya Slams ‘Crocodile Tears’ Saints Amid Avimukteshwaranand Controversy
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Dharna Enters 9th Day, CM Yogi Adityanath Says No One Above Constitution
Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony
Breaking News: PM Modi Leaves Convoy, Walks Among Public at Republic Day Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget