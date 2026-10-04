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English NewsSportsCricketTilak Varma Tipped To Be Virat Kohli's Successor At No. 3, Gets Big Backing By India Veteran

Tilak Varma Tipped To Be Virat Kohli's Successor At No. 3, Gets Big Backing By India Veteran

Tilak Varma has been backed as a potential successor to Virat Kohli at No. 3 in India’s ODI batting order, ahead of options like Ruturaj Gaikwad by ex-India batter Wasin Jaffer

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wasim Jaffer backed Tilak Varma as potential ODI No. 3.
  • Cited his versatility, left-handedness, and first-class average.
  • Tilak's match-winning 51* secured India Asian Games gold.

Tilak Varma has been backed as a potential successor to Virat Kohli at No. 3 in India’s ODI batting order, with former India batter Wasim Jaffer highlighting his versatility and left-handedness. Jaffer believes Tilak has the game to eventually fill the crucial position when India’s current stars move on from international cricket.

‘There Will Be A Left-Handed Batter In Virat’s Place’

Jaffer’s assessment came after Tilak produced a match-winning performance in India’s Asian Games 2026 final against Pakistan. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 51 off just 22 balls to help India win the gold medal.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jaffer praised Tilak’s ability to perform in different batting positions and pointed specifically towards his potential at No. 3.

“It feels great to see his versatility. He previously scored a century at No. 3, and now he has adapted to the No. 5 and No. 6 positions so beautifully,” Jaffer said.

The former India batter believes that flexibility could make Tilak particularly valuable as India eventually rebuilds its ODI batting line-up.

“When Virat and Rohit leave, Rohit, obviously, is a top-order batter, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is there to replace him, but I feel there will be a left-handed batter in Virat’s place,” Jaffer said.

Jaffer also pointed to Tilak’s domestic performances as evidence of his potential. The youngster impressed in the Duleep Trophy and has maintained a first-class batting average of around 55.

“He has that game; we saw the way he scored runs in the Duleep Trophy. His first-class average is around 55. So, he can fit into all three formats pretty easily,” Jaffer added.

Tilak’s ability to bat at No. 3, while also adapting to middle-order positions, gives India another flexible option for the transition ahead. His left-handedness could also add variety to a future top order currently dominated by right-handers.

Tilak’s Latest Statement Came Against Pakistan

Tilak offered another glimpse of his potential during India’s Asian Games final against Pakistan, walking in after India had lost early wickets and producing an explosive finish.

He remained unbeaten on 51 from 22 deliveries, giving India crucial momentum towards their total of 211/6. His innings came at a strike rate of 231.81 and included aggressive strokeplay against Pakistan’s bowling attack.

Tilak’s contribution came alongside another outstanding knock from Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 61 off 28 balls.

Jaffer also praised Abhishek’s development, saying the left-hander now appears more assured after moving away from his earlier approach of attacking from the first delivery.

India eventually defended their total as Pakistan finished on 192/6, securing the Asian Games gold medal.

While the transition from Kohli to the next generation remains some distance away, Jaffer’s assessment places Tilak firmly in the conversation for one of the most important batting positions in India’s future ODI side.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Tilak Varma considered a potential successor to Virat Kohli?

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer backs Tilak Varma for Virat Kohli's No. 3 spot due to his versatility and left-handed batting. Jaffer believes he has the game to fill this crucial position.

How did Tilak Varma perform in the Asian Games final?

Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 51 runs off just 22 balls in the Asian Games final against Pakistan. His explosive innings helped India win the gold medal.

What qualities make Tilak Varma suitable for India's ODI team, according to Wasim Jaffer?

Jaffer praises Tilak's versatility, noting his ability to score at No. 3 and adapt to No. 5 and No. 6. His left-handedness also adds valuable variety to the batting lineup.

What is Tilak Varma's domestic cricket record?

Tilak Varma has impressed in domestic cricket, particularly in the Duleep Trophy. He maintains a strong first-class batting average of around 55.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Cricket Tilak Varma Asian Games 2026 VIrat Kohli
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