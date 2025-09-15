Tilak Varma Net Worth 2025: IPL Salary, Cars, Assets, and Lifestyle Breakdown

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma, who as of this writing is just 22 years old, has been making strides as a dependable batsman over the last few years.

He has displayed consistency with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, and has also been a key figure in the national side's middle order of late, a fine example of which is his 120 off 47 in a T20 against South Africa in Johannesburg. More recently, Tilak Varma showed great skill against Pakistan in the ACC Asia Cup 2025.

Naturally, the player's rising fame has started generating interest among some fans regarding his Net Worth in 2025.

Exploring Tilak Varma's Net Worth in 2025

According to various reports, Tilak Varma has an estimated Net Worth of around Rs 5 crore, which is roughly $602,410 USD.

This includes his IPL Salary with the Mumbai Indians, his BCCI Central Contract, and other personal investments. Here's a brief breakdown of the same:

IPL Salary - Tilak Varma has been representing the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2022, which was his debut year. Reports suggest that his contract with the franchise was renewed for Rs 8 crore ahead of the tournament's 2025 edition.

BCCI Contract - The MI batsman also holds a Central Contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for representing India. He falls in the Grade C category, and is reportedly paid Rs 1 crore annually as part of it.

Social Media Earnings - Tilak has 3 million followers on Instagram. Though specifics of any brand endorsement deals are not known, reports suggest his social media earnings to be between Rs 40 and 50 lakh, per month.

Cars and Assets - He is also reported to have a collection of cars, which includes vehicles like the Mercedes Benz S-Class, and the BMW 7-Series.

Tilak Varma scored 31 runs against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Group Stage, playing a key role in stabilizing India's innings and significantly contributing to the team's victory.

