IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Tilak Varma Arrives In Rs 5 Cr Orange Lamborghini For Hyderabad T20I, What's Special?

WATCH: Tilak Varma Arrives In Rs 5 Cr Orange Lamborghini For Hyderabad T20I, What's Special?

IND vs WI 4th T20I Live: Tilak Varma arrived at Hyderabad's stadium in an orange Lamborghini Urus ahead of IND vs WI 4th T20I, with the video going viral on social media.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tilak Varma arrived at stadium in orange Lamborghini Urus.
  • He plays first home T20I as team's vice-captain.
  • Varma expressed pride playing before his Hyderabad home crowd.
  • He hopes for a strong performance during his homecoming.

IND vs WI 4th T20I Live: India vice-captain Tilak Varma made a stylish arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad ahead of the fourth T20I against West Indies on Wednesday. The Hyderabad-born batter arrived in an orange Lamborghini Urus, with videos of his entry circulating on social media ahead of his first appearance in the series in front of his home crowd.

WATCH: Tilak Varma Arrives In Lamborghini Urus

Tilak was spotted arriving at the stadium in casual training gear in his bright orange luxury SUV. The India batter also stopped to take pictures with a few fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the players before the match.

The video has attracted attention online, with Tilak's choice of vehicle adding to the buzz around his homecoming. The Lamborghini Urus is a high-performance luxury SUV known for its sporty styling, powerful engine and premium interiors. Its price in India can vary considerably depending on the variant, customisation and taxes, with some versions and configurations costing around Rs 5 crore on-road.

The orange colour of Tilak's SUV also stands out in Hyderabad, where Sunrisers Hyderabad are associated with the same colour in the Indian Premier League. Tilak, however, represents Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Tilak Varma Looks Forward To Playing In Front Of Home Crowd

The fourth T20I is a special occasion for Tilak, who hails from Hyderabad and is set to play in front of his home supporters as India's vice-captain.

Speaking ahead of the match, the left-handed batter said he was looking forward to the experience and described the occasion as a proud moment in his career.

"It is really a proud moment for me to play in front of Hyderabad crowd as vice-captain of the Indian team. It will be a special moment for me," Tilak said.

Several other players with IPL connections to Hyderabad are also part of India's squad, including Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

With India taking on West Indies in the fourth T20I, Tilak will hope to make his homecoming memorable with a strong performance on the field.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Tilak Varma arrive at the stadium for the 4th T20I?

Tilak Varma arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad in an orange Lamborghini Urus. He also stopped to take pictures with fans gathered there.

Why is the 4th T20I a special occasion for Tilak Varma?

It is his first appearance in front of his home crowd in Hyderabad as India's vice-captain. He described it as a proud moment in his career.

What type of vehicle did Tilak Varma use to arrive at the stadium?

He arrived in an orange Lamborghini Urus, a high-performance luxury SUV. This vehicle is known for its sporty styling and powerful engine, with some configurations costing around Rs 5 crore on-road.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Oct 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Lamborghini Urus Tilak Varma IND Vs WI 4th T20I
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live: Toss Result & Confirmed Playing 11
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live: Toss Result & Confirmed Playing 11
Cricket
IPL Trade: T Natarajan Returns To SRH, Zeeshan Ansari Moves To Delhi Capitals
IPL Trade: T Natarajan Returns To SRH, Zeeshan Ansari Moves To Delhi Capitals
Cricket
WATCH: MI Owner Akash Ambani Spotted Playing Cricket With Suryakumar Yadav In Viral Video
WATCH: Akash Ambani Spotted Playing Cricket With Suryakumar Yadav In Viral Video
Cricket
Assam CM's 'Cricket' Dig At Congress Amuses Fans Amid 'Vote Chori' Protests: 'Ball Tampered'
Assam CM's 'Cricket' Dig At Congress Amuses Fans Amid 'Vote Chori' Protests: 'Ball Tampered'
Advertisement

Videos

CHINA TECHNOLOGY: चीन ने बनाए 'SUPER'MEN ! |ABPLIVE
POLITICAL NEWS: Rahul Gandhi to Address Press Conference on CEC and SIR Row, Congress Plans Jantar Mantar March
PUNJAB NEWS: Bulldozer Action Begins in Mansa After Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhotta Murder Case
PUNJAB NEWS: Jhotta Murder Case, Bulldozer Action Prepared Against Accused Ashwini Kumar's Property in Mansa
UP POLITICAL NEWS: 3 Rebel Samajwadi Party MLAs Join BJP Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget