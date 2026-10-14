Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tilak Varma arrived at stadium in orange Lamborghini Urus.

He plays first home T20I as team's vice-captain.

Varma expressed pride playing before his Hyderabad home crowd.

He hopes for a strong performance during his homecoming.

IND vs WI 4th T20I Live: India vice-captain Tilak Varma made a stylish arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad ahead of the fourth T20I against West Indies on Wednesday. The Hyderabad-born batter arrived in an orange Lamborghini Urus, with videos of his entry circulating on social media ahead of his first appearance in the series in front of his home crowd.

WATCH: Tilak Varma Arrives In Lamborghini Urus

Tilak was spotted arriving at the stadium in casual training gear in his bright orange luxury SUV. The India batter also stopped to take pictures with a few fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the players before the match.

🔴TILAK VARMA ARRIVES IN HYDERABAD IN HIS LAMBORGHINI 🤯 - Local boy Tilak Varma arrives at the stadium in his Lamborghini Urus. 🔥 https://t.co/lvTK3Fk61U — Sam (@cricsam02) October 14, 2026

The video has attracted attention online, with Tilak's choice of vehicle adding to the buzz around his homecoming. The Lamborghini Urus is a high-performance luxury SUV known for its sporty styling, powerful engine and premium interiors. Its price in India can vary considerably depending on the variant, customisation and taxes, with some versions and configurations costing around Rs 5 crore on-road.

The orange colour of Tilak's SUV also stands out in Hyderabad, where Sunrisers Hyderabad are associated with the same colour in the Indian Premier League. Tilak, however, represents Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Tilak Varma Looks Forward To Playing In Front Of Home Crowd

The fourth T20I is a special occasion for Tilak, who hails from Hyderabad and is set to play in front of his home supporters as India's vice-captain.

Speaking ahead of the match, the left-handed batter said he was looking forward to the experience and described the occasion as a proud moment in his career.

"It is really a proud moment for me to play in front of Hyderabad crowd as vice-captain of the Indian team. It will be a special moment for me," Tilak said.

Several other players with IPL connections to Hyderabad are also part of India's squad, including Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

With India taking on West Indies in the fourth T20I, Tilak will hope to make his homecoming memorable with a strong performance on the field.