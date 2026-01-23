Three Biggest Disputes In India-Bangladesh History: Umpiring Rows And 'Fake Fielding'

India and Bangladesh share a deep cricketing bond, their rivalry has frequently boiled over into intense on-field and off-field friction.

Here are three of the most biggest controversies that have defined this high-stakes matchup.

1. The 2015 World Cup "No-Ball" Storm

The 2015 World Cup Quarter-final at MCG remains the most bitter flashpoint. Rohit Sharma was batting on 90 when he was caught off a Rubel Hossain full-toss. However, umpire Ian Gould ruled it a "no-ball" for height, despite replays suggesting the ball was dipping.

Rohit went on to score a century, and India won. The fallout was unprecedented: the then-ICC President, Mustafa Kamal (a Bangladeshi), publicly criticized the umpiring and eventually resigned, famously claiming ICC had become "Indian Cricket Council."

2. The 2022 T20 World Cup "Fake Fielding" Row

In a rain-shortened thriller at Adelaide, Virat Kohli was accused of "fake fielding" by Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan. During a crucial chase, Kohli feigned a throw toward the stumps while the ball was still in the outfield.

Under ICC Law 41.5, such an act of deception should have resulted in a five-run penalty. Since Bangladesh lost by exactly five runs, the incident sparked national outrage in Dhaka, with BCB even raising the issue with ICC after the game.

3. The 2020 U-19 World Cup Final Scuffle

The intensity isn't limited to the senior teams. After Bangladesh defeated India in a tense 2020 U-19 World Cup Final, the celebration turned ugly. Players from both sides engaged in physical pushing and verbal abuse on the pitch immediately after the winning runs.

ICC was forced to intervene, eventually sanctioning five players for breaching the Code of Conduct. It was a stark reminder that the rivalry’s emotional weight starts at the grassroots level.

