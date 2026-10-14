The Only Indian Captain With A 100% Win Record! Know His 3 Major Records

Gautam Gambhir celebrates his birthday on October 14, and the current India head coach is with the team in Hyderabad. The Indian players will look to mark the occasion with a victory in the series against the West Indies. On his special day, let's take a look at three notable records Gambhir achieved during his playing career.

Born in Delhi on October 14, 1981, Gambhir represented India in 242 international matches between 2003 and 2016. He scored 4,154 runs in 58 Test matches, 5,238 runs in 147 ODIs and 932 runs in 37 T20Is.

Gambhir played crucial innings in two of India's biggest World Cup triumphs. He scored 75 runs in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan and followed it up with a match-defining 97 against Sri Lanka in the 2011 ODI World Cup final. He also captained Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles and later worked as the franchise's mentor. He currently serves as India's head coach.

1. Five Consecutive Centuries

Gautam Gambhir achieved a remarkable batting milestone by scoring centuries in five consecutive matches between 2009 and 2010. He is among just three players to have accomplished this feat in international cricket, according to the supplied record. Don Bradman remains ahead of this group, having scored centuries in six consecutive matches.

2. India's Captain With A 100% ODI Win Record

Gautam Gambhir holds a unique record among Indian ODI captains. He led the national team in six ODIs and India won all six matches, giving him a perfect 100% win rate.

Ajinkya Rahane and Anil Kumble have also maintained unbeaten records as India's captains, but they led the team in fewer ODIs. Rahane captained India in three ODIs, while Kumble did so in just one.

3. Eleven Consecutive Test Half-Centuries

Gambhir also made his mark in Test cricket with a remarkable run of consistency. He registered half-centuries in 11 consecutive Test innings, a feat that places him among the leading players globally for consecutive Test half-centuries. According to the supplied information, he ranks third on this list.