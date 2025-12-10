Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketThe Hundred: London Spirit Bring In Dinesh Karthik As New Mentor And Batting Coach

The Hundred: London Spirit Bring In Dinesh Karthik As New Mentor And Batting Coach

Karthik, who has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 60 T20Is for India, will be striving to help Spirit reach their maiden Hundred final. 

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

London: Former India batter Dinesh Karthik joined London Spirit as the Hundred franchise's mentor and batting coach, the team management announced on Wednesday.

This is Karthik's maiden foray into a support staff role outside the Indian Premier League, where he works in a similar role with champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"It's a pleasure to welcome DK to the London Spirit. He is a truly original thinker and his vast experience in short-format and franchise cricket will be invaluable to us," Spirit director of cricket Mo Bobat said in a statement.

"He's also great fun to work with and brings an infectious energy and enthusiasm to everything he does," said Bobat, who is also RCB's director of cricket.

Karthik has finished his playing career after the IPL 2024, but appears in other leagues. The 40-year-old is currently in the roster of Sharjah Warriorz in the UAE's ILT20.

Karthik had also appeared for Paarl Royals in the previous edition of the SA20.

"What an exciting time to be joining London Spirit. When I heard about the plans and the ambitions of Mo, MCC and the Tech Titans, I was really enthusiastic to join. To spend the English summer working at Lord's is truly a dream come true.

"It is the ground where I made my debut for India and I played my last Test match - Lord's is very close to my heart. I can't wait to see the squad come together and to work with some exceptional cricketers next year," said Karthik.

Karthik, who has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 60 T20Is for India, will be striving to help Spirit reach their maiden Hundred final. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dinesh Karthik The Hundred RCB IPL London Spirit
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Cities
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
Business
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
Business
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget