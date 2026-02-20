Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWhy Indian Owned Teams Won't Sign Pakistani Players Under 'Unwritten Rule' In The Hundred

Why Indian Owned Teams Won't Sign Pakistani Players Under 'Unwritten Rule' In The Hundred

The "unwritten rule": Four IPL-owned teams in The Hundred are set to snub Pakistan stars for the 2026 season, leaving the ECB's inclusivity goals in the balance.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A geopolitical shadow has officially fallen over England’s flagship tournament, The Hundred. According to a report from the BBC, an "unwritten rule" is set to govern the 2026 player auction, effectively barring Pakistani cricketers from the four franchises now under Indian ownership. This development follows the high-profile acquisition of stakes by IPL giants in Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds, marking a seismic shift in the league's recruitment landscape.

The Unwritten Rule

The exclusion of Pakistan players from Indian-invested sporting entities is a well-documented trend, but its arrival in English domestic cricket marks a new chapter. Since the 2008 diplomatic fallout, no Pakistan player has featured in the IPL, and the same pattern has emerged in South Africa’s SA20 and the UAE’s ILT20, where Indian owners hold total control. 

Agents representing Pakistan’s top talent have reportedly been told by senior ECB officials that interest in their clients will be limited strictly to the four franchises without ties to the IPL. One agent, quoted by the BBC, described this as an “unwritten rule” that has now become a standard operating procedure for Indian-backed teams worldwide.

The Big Four Indian Franchise Holds Total Control

As of October 1, 2025, four of The Hundred's eight teams transitioned to Indian-linked ownership: Manchester Super Giants (RPSG Group), MI London (Reliance), Southern Brave (GMR), and Sunrisers Leeds (Sun Group). While these franchises claim their only focus is "building the best possible squad," historical data suggests otherwise. 

James Sheridan, deputy chair of Manchester Super Giants, told the BBC, “The only conversations we've had is to pick the two best squads to give us the best possible chance of winning,” yet these same ownership groups have never signed a Pakistan player across their global portfolio of teams in other leagues.

ECB’s Inclusivity Stance vs. Franchise Autonomy

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) finds itself in a precarious position, balancing lucrative private investment with its public commitment to diversity. An ECB spokesperson recently highlighted that nearly 1,000 cricketers from 18 nations, including over 50 Pakistanis, have registered for the upcoming March auction. 

“The Hundred welcomes men's and women's players from all over the world, and we would expect the eight teams to reflect that,” the spokesperson stated. However, the reality of private ownership means the ECB has limited legal power to interfere in specific recruitment choices, as long as they aren't explicitly discriminatory on paper.

 Impact on Pakistani Players

This "unspoken ban" represents a significant financial and professional blow to Pakistan's premier white-ball stars. In previous years, the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf were headline attractions in the competition. Last year, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim were key performers, but their chances of returning for the 2026 season now hinge entirely on the four remaining non-Indian-owned teams. 

Tom Moffat, CEO of the World Cricketers' Association, has voiced concern, stating: “Every player should have the right to fair and equal opportunity... those decisions should always align with principles of fairness, equality and respect”.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might Pakistani cricketers be excluded from some teams in The Hundred?

Four franchises in The Hundred are now under Indian ownership. Due to a trend of Indian-invested teams not signing Pakistani players, an

Which teams in The Hundred are now under Indian ownership?

The four franchises with Indian-linked ownership are Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds. This change took effect in October 2025.

What is the ECB's stance on player diversity in The Hundred?

The ECB states that The Hundred welcomes players from all over the world and expects teams to reflect this. However, they have limited power to interfere with private recruitment choices.

How could this affect Pakistani cricketers financially and professionally?

This

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
The Hundred BCCI ECB Pakistan Cricket IPL
