The Hundred Auction 2026: Full Squads Of All 8 Teams

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Hundred 2026 Full Squads: The Hundred is England’s innovative franchise-based cricket competition organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Launched in 2021, the tournament introduced a unique 100-ball format, designed to make the sport faster, more accessible, and appealing to a wider audience. Unlike traditional T20 cricket, each innings consists of 100 deliveries, with bowlers permitted to deliver either five or ten consecutive balls. The competition features eight city-based franchises, each representing major cricketing hubs across England. These teams compete annually in both men’s and women’s tournaments, bringing together some of the best players from around the world alongside England’s top domestic talent.

The latest edition marks a significant milestone for the league, as it hosted its first-ever player auction, introducing a new method for teams to build their squads. With the squads now finalised, let’s take a look at the complete line-ups of all eight franchises for The Hundred 2026.

The Hundred 2026 Full Squads

Southern Brave: Michael Pepper, Adil Rashid, Thomas Rew, Jamie Smith, Caleb Falconer, Ben McKinney, Marcus Stoinis, Jofra Archer, David Miller, Luke Wood, Tristan Stubbs, Chris Jordan, Dan Worrall, Nikhail Chaudhary, Tom Abell

Trent Rockets: Ben Mayes, Ben Duckett, David Payne, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Tim David, Louis Kimber, Matt Henry, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, Aneurin Donald, Brad Currie, Finn Allen, Danny Briggs, Dan Mousley

MI London: Ollie Sykes, Jason Roy, Nicholas Pooran, James Vince, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Nathan Sowter, Tom Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Callum Parkinson, Olly Stone

London Spirit: Tymal Mills, Dewald Brevis, James Coles, David Willey, Adam Milne, Adam Hose, Jonny Bairstow, James Rew, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mason Crane, Adam Zampa, Matt Fisher

Welsh Fire: Asa Tribe, Marco Jansen, Chris Woakes, Rachin Ravindra, Jordan Cox, Tom Aspinwall, Jaffer Chohan, Joe Root, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Short, Ben Kellaway, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Cook

Birmingham Phoenix: Rehan Ahmed, Donovan Ferreira, Jacob Bethell, Scott Currie, Will Smeed, Joe Clarke, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Wood, Usman Tariq, Ethan Brookes, Laurie Evans, Mitchell Owen, Mustafizur Rahman, Jordan Thompson

Sunrisers Leeds: Matthew Potts, Reece Topley, Daniel Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Mitchell Marsh, Tom Alsop, Nathan Ellis, Harry Brook, Ed Barnard, Brydon Carse, Ryan Rickelton, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Lawes, Abrar Ahmed

Manchester Super Giants: Tim Seifert, George Scrimshaw, Aiden Markram, Leus du Plooy, Noor Ahmad, Sonny Baker, Josh Tongue, Max Holden, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Tawanda Muyeye, Paul Walter, Jos Buttler, Tom Moores

The auction has reshaped several line-ups, with franchises securing a mix of established stars and emerging talents ahead of the upcoming season.