Australia's Squad For First Ashes Test Announced, Steve Smith Captains, Pat Cummins Misses Out

Australia has announced its full squad for the first Ashes Test match ( The Ashes is a series of five Tests between Australia and England), which kicks off later this month.

Steve Smith has been appointed as the captain in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is recovering from a back injury. The latter has been out of action for quite some time now, but there is speculation that he might be able to join in for some of the later matches, but that remains to be seen.

In the meantime, here's a look at Australia's full squad for the first Ashes Test against England:

Steve Smith (C), Kyle Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Readers are once again reminded that this is only the squad for the first Test match, which will be played in Perth from November 21, 2025.

The Ashes: Australia's Home Dominance

The upcoming edition of The Ashes will be played in Australia, so it goes without saying that the home team will have an advantage.

However, the Aussies also hold a psychological edge over England, who haven't won this series away home from since the 2010-11 edition. In fact, they have failed to win The Ashes since 2015.

Needless to say, Australia will look to further extend their grip on the coveted trophy.

The Ashes 2025-26: Full Schedule

AUS vs ENG 1st Test - November 21 - 25, 2025; Optus Stadium, Perth

AUS vs ENG 2nd Test - December 4 - 8, 2025, The Gabba, Brisbane

AUS vs ENG 3rd Test - December 17 - 21, 2025, The Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

AUS vs ENG 4th Test - December 26 - 30, 2025, MCG, Melbourne

AUS vs ENG 5th Test - January 4 -8, 2026, SCG, Sydney

