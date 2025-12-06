Teenage Sensation Beats Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma For Most Searched Indian Cricketer In 2025

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma enjoy massive popularity in India, and are undoubtedly two of the most famous cricketers in the world.

However, Google's Year In Search results for 2025 show that they have been beaten by a young and upcoming star of sport as the most searched cricketer in India.

This is none other than 14-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has taken the cricket world by storm ever since his IPL debut with the Rajasthan Royals.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 2025's Breakout Star

Indian cricket in 2025 witnessed the emergence of a new wonderkid, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Barely out of his teens, the young batting sensation quickly became a headline magnet, transforming from a promising domestic performer into one of the most talked-about cricketers in the nation.

His rise was not just swift but emphatic, driven by a series of mature, fearless performances that belied his age.

Suryavanshi first turned heads in the early months of 2025 with blistering scores in domestic tournaments, consistently outplaying seasoned campaigners.

By mid-year, he had become a regular feature in cricket conversations across the country, especially for his IPL heroics, which include one of the fastest centuries ever scored in the competition.

His selection for India’s limited-overs squad is now considered a matter of when, not if, and when. He has already starred in the country's youth squads, more recently competing in the Rising Stars Asia Cup with India A, scoring a ton against UAE in it.

Who Else Topped The Search Charts?

Besides Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya and Abhishek Sharma were also among the most searched Indian cricketers in 2025.

Both are explosive opening batsmen, with the latter already have made quite the name for himself with the national team, particularly for his Asia Cup heroics.

Arya though, having displayed great potential in the IPL with Punjab Kings, is yet to debut for the senior Indian team.