Teen Titans of Cricket: Top 5 Youngest Players To Score A Test Hundred

Yashasvi Jaiswal made headlines for his solid ton against the West Indies in the second IND vs WI Test match.

At just 23 years old, the opening batsman is still a youngster, a rising star in the world of cricket. Notably, this is Jaiswal's seventh century in Test cricket, and eight overall international 100, which is mighty impressive considering his age.

Having said that, it is worth noting that there have been even younger centurions in the longest format of the game, which also considered as the toughtest format.

So, let's take a look at the top five youngest cricketers to hit 100 runs in Test matches.

Youngest Test Centurions: Sachin Tendulkar And More

5) Imran Nazir

Pakistan's Imran Nazir made 105 against the West Indies in 2000. He was 18 years and 154 days old at the time. The match was being played in Bridgetown.

4) Hamilton Masakadza

Next up on the list is Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza. He too scored a ton in Test cricket against the West Indies (119 runs in the innings). This happened in 2001 in Harare, when Masakadza was just 17 years and 354 days old.

3) Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, widely considered as the God of cricket, made many records in his 24-year old international career. He won the ICC World Cup in 2011, and scored 100 tons across formats.

Sachin's first though, came all the way back in 1990, when he was only 17 years and 107 days old, when he made an unbeaten 119 against England in Manchester.

2) Mushtaq Mohammad

Pakistan's Mushtaq Mohammad scored 101 against arch rivals India, during a Test match in Delhi at 17 years and 78 days old. Interestingly, this happened all the way back in 1961, well before India or Pakistan had won a World Cup.

1) Mohammad Ashraful

The youngest player to score a Test match hundred is Bangladesh's Mohammad Ashraful, at 17 years and 61 days old.

In 2001, Bangladesh met Sri Lanka for a Test in Colombo, wherein Ashraful would go on to score 114 runs.

