Team Scores 822 Runs In 50 Overs, Wins by 794 Runs In Record Breaking Cricket Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Scorpion Cricket Club scored 822 runs in a 50-over match.

Takunda Madembo hit 302, Winfed Matende scored 203.

Methane Lions collapsed for just 28 runs in response.

Zimbabwe’s domestic cricket has grabbed attention across the cricket world after a stunning batting performance in which a team smashed an unbelievable 822 runs in a 50 over match before sealing victory by a massive 794 run margin. The extraordinary match took place in a domestic first league game between Scorpion Cricket Club and Methane Lions. While high scoring ODI totals have become common in modern cricket, a team crossing the 800 run mark in a limited overs contest is something rarely imagined.

Scorpion Cricket Club Batters Destroy Bowling Attack

Batting first, Scorpion Cricket Club produced a historic innings by piling up 822 runs for the loss of just four wickets in their allotted 50 overs. The bowlers from Methane Lions had no answers as the batters attacked from the very beginning and continued their assault throughout the innings.

Takunda Madembo led the carnage with a breathtaking knock of 302 runs off only 143 deliveries. His innings was packed with boundaries and aggressive stroke play that completely shifted the momentum in Scorpion Cricket Club’s favour.

Another batter who stole the spotlight was Winfed Matende, who scored 203 runs in just 75 balls. Gabriel Jaya also joined the run fest and added a brilliant century, scoring 110 runs to push the total beyond imagination.

The innings became even more unbelievable because Scorpion Cricket Club scored 572 runs purely through boundaries. Their batters hammered 104 fours and 26 sixes during the record breaking knock.

To make matters worse for Methane Lions, their bowlers struggled badly with discipline and ended up gifting a huge number of extras. The team conceded 109 extra runs, including 19 wides and 23 no balls, which further added to the embarrassment.

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Methane Lions Collapse For Just 28 Runs

If the first innings shocked cricket fans, the second innings produced another unbelievable twist. Chasing an impossible target of 823, Methane Lions collapsed completely and were bowled out for only 28 runs.

As a result, Scorpion Cricket Club secured a massive 794run victory, making it one of the biggest winning margins ever seen in any form of cricket.

Although the contest was not an official professional List A match, the scoreline has still created huge buzz in the cricket community. Had it been recognised as a List A fixture, it would have comfortably become the highest team total in that format.

At present, the highest score in official List A cricket belongs to Bihar, who scored 574 runs against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

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