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English NewsSportsCricketTeam India To Wear BCCI Jersey For Japan T20I, Asian Games Kit Issue Resolved

Team India To Wear BCCI Jersey For Japan T20I, Asian Games Kit Issue Resolved

Team India will wear the BCCI jersey against Japan before switching to its official Asian Games kit for the 2026 tournament.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India wears regular jersey for Sept 22 Japan T20I.
  • Asian Games kit issues resolved; India starts September 28.
  • Japan T20I marks diplomatic ties, promotes cricket in Japan.
  • India enters Asian Games directly as defending champions.

Team India will wear its regular BCCI jersey for the Japan T20I on September 22, while concerns over the official Asian Games kit have been resolved before India’s campaign begins in Nagoya. The Japan fixture is a standalone friendly celebrating India-Japan ties and will not count as an Asian Games match.

India To Wear BCCI Jersey Against Japan

Team India will wear its regular BCCI jersey for the Japan T20I on September 22, while the official Asian Games kit issue has been resolved ahead of India’s campaign there.

The India-Japan match is a standalone friendly and will not count as an Asian Games fixture, allowing the Indian side to use its normal cricket kit instead.

An MYAS source confirmed that the squad has received its official Asian Games kit after concerns emerged over availability and sizing before the tournament began in Japan ahead.

India will begin its Asian Games campaign on September 28, entering directly at the quarter-final stage as the defending men’s cricket champions from the previous edition in Japan again.

The Asian Games are being held across Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4, with India competing across 36 sports during the continental multi-sport event in Japan this year too.

India-Japan T20I To Mark 75 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

The Japan T20I will be played on September 22 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi as part of celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations this month too.

The BCCI said the fixture represents the first step of Sport 75, an initiative designed to strengthen sporting exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan for both countries today also.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the historic fixture would help Indian cricket enter new territory while introducing the sport to wider audiences across Japan and East Asia in the region.

India’s squad for the Japan T20I and Asian Games is led by captain Shreyas Iyer, with Tilak Varma serving as vice-captain and Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan as both wicketkeepers.

The squad also includes Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur and Vipraj Nigam to the squad for Japan.

India’s Asian Games campaign will follow the Japan fixture, with the team expected to switch to its official tournament kit for the remainder of the competition in Japan throughout there.

Frequently Asked Questions

What jersey will Team India wear for the Japan T20I?

Team India will wear its regular BCCI jersey for the Japan T20I on September 22. This match is a standalone friendly, not an Asian Games fixture.

What is the significance of the India-Japan T20I match?

The Japan T20I marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. It's also part of an initiative to strengthen sporting exchanges and introduce cricket to Japan.

When will India begin its Asian Games cricket campaign?

India's Asian Games campaign starts on September 28. They will enter the tournament directly at the quarter-final stage as defending men's cricket champions.

Has the official Asian Games kit issue been resolved for Team India?

Yes, concerns over the official Asian Games kit have been resolved. An MYAS source confirmed the squad has received its kit ahead of the tournament.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Sep 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Team India Shreyas Iyer India Vs Japan Asian Games 2026 Japan T20I
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