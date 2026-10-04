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English NewsSportsCricketTeam India Suffers Two Big Setbacks After Defeat Against Windies

Team India Suffers Two Big Setbacks After Defeat Against Windies

The Indian team management is hopeful that both Pandya and Rana can return before the end of year. Their availability will be important as India begins its preparations for 2027 ODI World Cup.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 12:20 PM (IST)

The Indian cricket team is preparing for a packed schedule, but the management could be without two important players for the upcoming assignments. Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Harshit Rana are both recovering from injuries, and their respective comebacks could take longer than initially expected.

Hardik Pandya’s Return Delayed

Hardik Pandya was expected to make his comeback during the ODI series against Australia A, but a fresh setback during training has complicated his recovery.

The all-rounder had cleared his fitness test on September 17. However, during a match simulation two days later, he experienced pain in his right calf. An MRI subsequently showed very mild intramedullary edema.

The issue is understood to be similar to Medial Tibial Stress Syndrome, forcing Pandya to miss the fitness test. He has reportedly been advised to take 6-8 weeks of rest before attempting the fitness assessment again. His rehabilitation will also include bisphosphonate therapy and Vitamin D supplementation.

With the latest setback, Pandya is now likely to miss India's upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.

Harshit Rana Also Faces Delay

Harshit Rana is facing a similar setback in his bid to return to competitive cricket. The fast bowler picked up a left quadriceps strain during a fitness test on September 7, with MRI scans subsequently confirming a low-grade strain in both thighs.

Rana had been gradually increasing his bowling workload over the past three weeks and was reportedly close to returning to full-intensity bowling. However, a recent bout of fever, along with a sore throat and cold, has interrupted his progress.

The team management wants Rana to recover quickly and resume bowling, with the aim of having him take another fitness test before the end of October. At present, however, his participation in the New Zealand series also appears unlikely.

The Indian team management is hopeful that both Pandya and Rana can return before the end of the year. Their availability will be particularly important as India begins its preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Published at : 04 Oct 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI Harshit Rana Hardik Pandya
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