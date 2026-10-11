Team India's Big Stars Flop In Ranji Trophy Opener, One Fails To Open Account

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Their performances are crucial before upcoming New Zealand Tests.

India's prominent Test batters endured a disappointing start to the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season, with two established names failing to make an impact on the opening day. One was dismissed without scoring, while the other managed just four runs as both players returned to domestic red-ball cricket on Sunday.

One India Star Falls For A Duck, Another Scores Just Four

Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal endured a frustrating outing against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium, departing for a duck off 13 balls. The left-hander failed to open his account as Mumbai began their campaign in the new Ranji Trophy season.

Jaiswal had recently been named in India's ODI squad for the West Indies series but did not feature in any of the three matches. His early dismissal in the domestic competition was another setback after returning to action in the longer format.

Meanwhile, Karnataka batter KL Rahul also failed to make a significant contribution against Andhra. Rahul was dismissed for just four runs as Karnataka suffered an early collapse, losing four wickets in the opening stages of their innings.

Andhra pacers Kavuri Saiteja and KV Sasikanth struck early to put Karnataka under pressure. Rahul's dismissal added to the team's problems as the previous season's runners-up struggled to build a solid start.

India Stars Return To Domestic Cricket Ahead Of New Zealand Tests

Rahul's early dismissal came after an impressive ODI series against West Indies, in which he scored a century in his only innings. India won that series 2-1, making his brief Ranji Trophy outing a contrast to his recent international performance.

Jaiswal's wicketkeeping has also been a talking point ahead of Mumbai's campaign. Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad indicated that the opener could consider taking up the role in the future, although he said he was not fully aware of Jaiswal's plans. The batter had also been seen keeping wickets during a practice match.

The Ranji Trophy appearances are significant for India's Test players as they prepare for the upcoming series against New Zealand. Jaiswal and Rahul are among the players expected to be monitored closely as the national side builds towards the next international assignment.

India's ODI series against New Zealand begins on November 4, while the two-Test series is scheduled to start on November 19. The availability of players involved in both domestic and international commitments could depend on the team's requirements.