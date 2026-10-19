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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: BCCI Gives A Glimpse As Team India Leaves For New Zealand! Flight Photos Go Viral

WATCH: BCCI Gives A Glimpse As Team India Leaves For New Zealand! Flight Photos Go Viral

The BCCI shared pictures of Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and other India players at the airport and inside their flight to New Zealand as the men in blue leave for a tour of New Zealand.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 06:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's team departs for New Zealand, BCCI shares photos.
  • Five-match T20I series kicks off October 22.
  • Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer to lead squads.

Team India’s preparations for their New Zealand tour have moved into the travel phase, with the BCCI sharing pictures of players at the airport and inside their flight. The images offer a glimpse of the squad ahead of a packed international schedule featuring T20Is, ODIs and Test cricket.

Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma and Prince Yadav were among the players featured in the pictures. The cricketers were seen spending time together as they began their journey to New Zealand, where India will compete across all three formats.

WATCH: BCCI Shares Team India's Airport And Flight Pictures

The BCCI’s social media post captured moments from the team’s departure, showing players together before the tour gets underway. The pictures provide a glimpse of the squad away from the field, ahead of a demanding run of international fixtures.

WATCH PHOTOS

India’s New Zealand assignment begins with a five-match T20I series on October 22. The tour will then move into five ODIs before concluding with two Test matches in November.

India vs New Zealand: Full Tour Schedule

The T20I leg will open in Christchurch on October 22, with the second match scheduled at the same venue on October 24. Wellington will host the third T20I on October 27, followed by the fourth in Auckland on October 30. The final match of the series is scheduled for Hamilton on November 1.

The five-match ODI series begins in Auckland on November 4. The second and third matches will take place in Wellington on November 7 and Hamilton on November 10, respectively. Mount Maunganui will host the final two ODIs on November 13 and 15.

The tour will conclude with a two-match Test series. Wellington is scheduled to host the opening Test from November 19, while the second Test will begin in Christchurch on November 27.

Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer To Lead India In ODIs

The BCCI announced India’s ODI and Test squads on October 16. Shubman Gill has been named captain for the first three ODIs and the Test series, while Shreyas Iyer will lead the side in the final two ODIs.

The ODI squads feature senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, alongside a mix of established internationals and emerging options. The selection also includes different combinations for the opening three ODIs and the final two matches.

India’s T20I squad will be led by Shreyas Iyer, with Tilak Varma named vice-captain. The group includes Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav, among others.

With three formats and 12 matches on the schedule, the New Zealand tour will provide India with a substantial test across different conditions. For now, the BCCI’s departure pictures offer fans an early glimpse of the players together before the cricket begins.

Frequently Asked Questions

What formats will Team India compete in during their New Zealand tour?

Team India will compete in all three formats of cricket: T20 Internationals, One-Day Internationals, and Test matches. The tour features a packed international schedule across these formats.

When does India's tour of New Zealand officially start?

India's New Zealand assignment begins with a five-match T20I series on October 22. The first match will be played in Christchurch.

Who will lead Team India in the upcoming New Zealand tour across the different formats?

Shreyas Iyer will captain the T20I squad and the final two ODIs. Shubman Gill will lead for the first three ODIs and the Test series.

How many matches will India play against New Zealand in total?

The tour will feature a total of 12 matches. This includes five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 06:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Indian Cricket India Tour Of New Zealand BCCI Team India
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