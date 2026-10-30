Team India Humiliated As Pakistan Seal Victory In Just 3.5 Overs

Pakistan handed India a comprehensive four-wicket defeat in their opening match of the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, chasing down a target of 86 in just 3.5 overs. India had managed to post 85 runs in their allotted six overs, but Pakistan's Khawaja Nafay and captain Abbas Afridi produced explosive performances to complete a dominant victory.

Shashank Singh was the standout batter for India, smashing 40 runs off just 11 deliveries. However, Nitish Rana struggled to get going and was eventually retired out after scoring 19 off 14 balls. Shashank then took charge and helped India reach a total of 85.

India Suffer Defeat In Tournament Opener

India's campaign began on a disappointing note, with the team failing to put up a strong batting performance. Rahul Tripathi managed only nine runs, while Nitish Rana could not make a significant contribution. Rahul Tewatia and captain Krunal Pandya also endured forgettable outings, both departing for golden ducks.

India's bowling performance was equally disappointing. While defending 85 runs, Krunal Pandya conceded 31 runs in the opening over. Abbas Afridi took full advantage, smashing five consecutive sixes off the final five deliveries of the over to put Pakistan firmly in control of the chase.

What Is Hong Kong Sixes Tournament?

The Hong Kong Sixes is an international cricket competition played in a six-a-side format, making it considerably different from conventional T20 cricket. With fewer players and shorter innings, the tournament features an action-packed format designed to deliver fast-paced entertainment.

Unlike traditional cricket, each team fields six players instead of 11, and both sides get six overs to bat in a regular match. The final follows a slightly different format, with each team receiving eight overs.

The bowling rules are also unique. Every player is allowed to bowl one over, while one member of the team can deliver two overs, provided they are not bowled consecutively.