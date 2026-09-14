Team India Fans Humiliate Mohsin Naqvi; Video Goes Viral

The controversy surrounding Mohsin Naqvi and Team India has resurfaced, this time involving the women's cricket team at the Asia Cup 2026 final. A year after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman found himself at the centre of a trophy-related controversy during the Men's Asia Cup 2025, another incident involving Indian cricket has grabbed attention.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in Sunday's Women's Asia Cup final. However, the post-match presentation ceremony became the talking point after the Indian team did not collect the trophy from Naqvi.

Indian Fans Target Mohsin Naqvi

Naqvi was present for the presentation ceremony and handed medals to the Sri Lankan players before presenting the runners-up cheque. However, the Indian team did not receive the trophy, and the ceremony was declared over after Sri Lanka's presentation.

As Naqvi walked onto the stage, Indian fans in the stands began chanting "Trophy Thief! Trophy Thief!" The chants continued as the PCB chief made his way through the ceremony.

A video capturing the moment has gone viral on social media, with fans reacting strongly to the scenes at the stadium.

Watch Video

Fans chanted “Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor” when they saw Mohsin Naqvi leaving the stadium.😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/XljKlQLVHB — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) September 13, 2026

❤️INDIAN WOMEN TEAM REFUSED TO TAKE ASIA CUP TROPHY FROM PAKISTAN'S MOHSIN NAQVI 🚨



Look at Smriti Mandhana going back to dugout refusing to take Asia Cup trophy 🔥🗿



Look at Mohsin Naqvi face 🤣🤡 pic.twitter.com/s2MKnDHMvs — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) September 14, 2026

Another Trophy-Related Controversy For Naqvi

The latest episode has drawn comparisons with the Men's Asia Cup 2025, when Naqvi had walked away from the presentation area with the trophy amid a dispute over its handover.

This time, Naqvi left the field without presenting the trophy to the Indian team. A video showing him leaving the venue with what appeared to be a forced smile has also attracted considerable attention online.

Indian fans subsequently shared several memes and posts aimed at the PCB chairman, with some users mocking him over the repeated trophy-related controversies involving Team India.

India Yet To Receive 2025 Asia Cup Trophy

Interestingly, India still has not received the Men's Asia Cup 2025 trophy. Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the trophy presentation, the Indian team continues to hold the distinction of being the defending champions in both men's and women's Asia Cup cricket.