Team India Coach Steps Down To Join KKR Ahead Of IPL 2027

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ten Doeschate rejoins IPL's KKR, where he previously coached.

Former Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate has reportedly stepped down as Team India's assistant coach following the conclusion of the white-ball tour of England. After brief speculation regarding his future with the national setup, the former international cricketer parted ways with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, he is now set to make a return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) to rejoin Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a coaching role.

Decision And Exit After England Tour

Ten Doeschate reportedly informed the Indian cricket board of his decision while the team was still in the UK. His resignation came right after India suffered series defeats in both the T20I and ODI legs of the England tour.

Notably, while India subsequently played a T20I series in Zimbabwe, none of the primary support staff attended, with VVS Laxman stepping in as stand-in coach. India’s next assignment is a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka beginning August 15.

Appointment By Gautam Gambhir And Key Achievements

Ten Doeschate was handpicked by head coach Gautam Gambhir when Gambhir took charge of Team India in July 2024. Operating as assistant coach, he managed both batting and fielding duties. During his tenure, India achieved notable success in white-ball formats, securing titles at the 2025 Champions Trophy, the 2025 Asia Cup, and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Mixed Tenure Marked By Test Challenges

Despite success in limited-overs cricket, Ten Doeschate’s time with the national team coincided with a difficult phase in Test cricket. India surrendered the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy during their tour of Australia and suffered back-to-back home Test series whitewashes losing 0-3 against New Zealand and 0-2 against South Africa.

Rejoining Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead Of IPL 2027

Ten Doeschate shares a long and successful history with KKR. As a player, he won two IPL titles with the franchise in 2012 and 2014. He returned to the franchise as a fielding coach in 2022 and served until 2024 before Gambhir brought him into the Indian team's coaching framework. With his return to KKR, he will reunite with former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in the dugout ahead of the IPL 2027 season.