Team India's 2027 World Cup Matches: Check All Match Timings

The schedule for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup has been officially announced. The tournament is set to begin on October 2, with the title clash scheduled for November 21. Team India will enter the competition on October 7, when they take on Australia in Cape Town.

India’s second group-stage fixture will be the much-awaited clash against Pakistan on October 10 in Johannesburg.

The 2027 World Cup will be hosted jointly by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Since the local time in these countries is 3 hours and 30 minutes behind Indian Standard Time, Indian viewers will have to adjust accordingly to the match timings.

When Will India’s 2027 World Cup Matches Start?

India’s campaign will get underway against defending champions Australia in Cape Town on October 7. Three days later, India and Pakistan will meet at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

India will then face Afghanistan on October 14 in Tshwane before taking on Qualifier A in Bloemfontein on October 17. The team’s final group-stage game is scheduled against Zimbabwe in Victoria Falls on October 24.

Team India’s 2027 World Cup Schedule And Timings

- October 7, 2027: India vs Australia - Cape Town - 1:30 PM IST

- October 10, 2027: India vs Pakistan - Johannesburg - 1:30 PM IST

- October 14, 2027: India vs Afghanistan - Tshwane - 1:30 PM IST

- October 17, 2027: India vs Qualifier A - Bloemfontein - 1:30 PM IST

- October 24, 2027: Zimbabwe vs India - Victoria Falls - 1:30 PM IST

Toss: 1:00 PM IST for all the group-stage matches.

All of India’s group-stage matches are scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM local time, which translates to 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of play, at 1:00 PM IST.

India's Overall ODI World Cup Record Ahead of 2027

Entering the build-up phase for the 2027 ODI World Cup, Team India boasts a formidable overall record in tournament history.

Across 13 tournament editions, the Men in Blue have played 96 matches, securing 63 victories, suffering 30 losses, with 1 tie and 2 no-results - reflecting a dominant win percentage of over 65% alongside two World Cup titles (1983, 2011).