TCA Issues Serious Legal Notices To Mohammad Siraj And Tilak Varma; Are They In Trouble?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prominent celebrities and athletes received legal warnings over unapproved tournament.

Telangana Cricket Association issued notices for endorsing an unsanctioned league.

This dispute highlights lack of national board authorization for the event.

Targeted personalities including cricketers remain silent regarding these notices.

Several prominent entertainment icons and senior international athletes have unexpectedly received official legal warnings from regional cricket administrators over their corporate involvement with an unapproved domestic twenty-over tournament. The regulatory dispute emerged following explicit allegations that the high-profile figures actively endorsed a newly proposed regional athletic event that completely lacks mandatory operational sanctioning from the elite national sports board.

Unauthorised Corporate Partnership

The Telangana Cricket Association formally dispatched detailed legal notices directly to major cultural celebrities, including celebrated screen icons Vijay Deverakonda and veteran artist Venkatesh.

The restrictive administrative action also strictly targets elite national team fast bowler Mohammed Siraj alongside prominent white-ball specialists Tilak Varma and Ambati Rayudu.

The legal warning specifically details that the separate Hyderabad Cricket Association is conducting major commercial transactions with corporate entities entirely without required national authorization.

The official correspondence notes that publicly endorsing the unapproved tournament amounts to a notable sports regulation offence that deliberately misleads enthusiastic local consumers.

According to formal reports published by news agency ANI on Wednesday afternoon, regional sports administrators raised deep concerns over the regulatory legality of these celebrity endorsements.

WATCH POST

Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) issues legal notices to film actors Vijay Deverakonda and Venkatesh, as well as cricketers Tilak Varma, Ambati Rayudu, and Mohd Siraj.



The notice states that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is conducting business with corporate… — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2026

Absolute Silence Maintained

The formal document highlights that the operational framework of the proposed regional league remains completely unrecognised by the central Board of Control for Cricket in India.

At present, neither the high-profile film celebrities nor any of the international cricket stars have provided any public reactions regarding the sudden legal notices.

Investigating legal experts suggest that subsequent administrative developments will uniquely dictate the exact nature of any corrective actions pursued against the named individuals.

There are currently absolutely no formal media reports or regulatory indications suggesting that any of the targeted sports celebrities face immediate judicial prison sentences.

The unfolding corporate dispute continues to generate substantial discussion among administrative circles as sports fans eagerly await formal clarifications from the respective management teams.