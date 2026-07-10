End Of 17-Year International Career! Veteran To Bid Farewell Against India

The one-off Women's Test between India and England will be played on Thursday, July 10, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The match will be a special occasion for England, as it will mark the final international appearance of veteran batter Tammy Beaumont.

Beaumont has announced that she will retire from international cricket after the Test against India, bringing an end to a remarkable 17-year career. She made her England debut in 2009 and has since established herself as one of the country's finest batters across formats.

England's Leading ODI Centurion

During her illustrious career, Beaumont represented England in 260 international matches. She finished with 12 ODI centuries - the most by any England women's cricketer in the format.

One of the defining moments of her career came during the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup, where she scored 410 runs and played a pivotal role in England's title-winning campaign. Her outstanding performances earned her the Player of the Tournament award.

Historic Double Century in Test Cricket

Beaumont also etched her name into the record books during the 2023 Women's Ashes. Facing Australia at Nottingham, she scored a magnificent 208, becoming the first England woman to register a double century in Test cricket.

She is also among the select group of England cricketers to have scored international centuries in all three formats of the game. Only five England players - three men and two women - have achieved this rare milestone.

'Representing England Has Been My Greatest Honour'

Announcing her retirement, Beaumont reflected on her journey with pride.

"Playing international cricket for England for 17 years has been one of the greatest honours of my life. When I fell in love with cricket as a child, representing England felt like a dream. It fills me with pride to see how much the women's game has grown and how many young boys and girls have been inspired to take up the sport."

The veteran batter also expressed her gratitude to her teammates, coaches, support staff, family and fans, thanking them for their unwavering support throughout her international career.

Beaumont will now look to sign off in style when England take on India at Lord's, bringing the curtain down on one of the most accomplished careers in English women's cricket.