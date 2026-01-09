Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketTamim Iqbal Speaks Out On India-Bangladesh Tensions

Tamim Iqbal Speaks Out On India-Bangladesh Tensions

As BCB considers a potential boycott of matches held in India, Tamim highlighted the dangerous economic consequences of such a move.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 01:07 PM (IST)

Veteran cricketer Tamim Iqbal has urged Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to adopt a pragmatic approach, warning that the country’s cricketing future is tethered to its relationship with International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Financial Reality Check

As BCB considers a potential boycott of matches held in India, Tamim highlighted the dangerous economic consequences of such a move. He pointed out that the vast majority of Bangladesh's cricket funding is derived directly from ICC revenue distributions.

"I should not suddenly be making comments. What I am saying, however, is that Bangladesh cricket's interest, future and everything else must be considered before making such a decision. There is nothing better than if something can be resolved through dialogue," Tamim said according to the Daily Star.

"What I feel, and I think I would have done the same if I were there, is that since this is a sensitive issue, before making public comments, we would discuss the matter ourselves [within the board]. Because when you make a public comment, right or wrong, it becomes difficult to step back from that position. Bangladesh cricket's future comes before everything else, and 90 to 95 percent of the finances come from the ICC, so decisions have to be made based on what will help Bangladesh cricket," Iqbal added.

Caution Against Isolation

Tamim's remarks come as a "realist" counterpoint to extreme stance taken by some board members and government advisors. While acknowledging the national sentiment, the former captain emphasized that:

ICC is the Governing Body: Defying a direct mandate to travel to the host nation (India) could lead to Bangladesh being labeled a "non-compliant" member.

Precedent of Forfeiture: If Bangladesh refuses to play, ICC is likely to award points to their opponents, effectively ending their World Cup campaign before it begins.

Long-term Damage: Loss of global commercial interest and the withdrawal of international sponsors (already seen with brands like SG) could leave the BCB in a massive deficit.

Internal Pressure Mounts

Tamim’s stance aligns with a growing faction within BCB that is wary of the "National Dignity First" policy if it leads to total sporting isolation.

This "internal house" is now increasingly divided between those following the Sports Advisor's hardline directives and those, like Tamim, who fear the financial collapse of the sport in Bangladesh.

Also on ABP Live | BCB vs ICC: Second Letter Sent Over T20 World Cup Venue Shift Demand

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 09 Jan 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal Bangladesh Cricket Tamim Iqbal News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘I’m Not Afraid’: 'Bloodied' Elderly Woman’s Defiance Goes Viral In Iran Protests: WATCH
‘I’m Not Afraid’: 'Bloodied' Elderly Woman’s Defiance Goes Viral In Iran Protests: WATCH
Cities
Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien Detained As TMC MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Office Over ED Raids
Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien Detained As TMC MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Office Over ED Raids
World
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Cities
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops Below 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops Below 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
Advertisement

Videos

Political News: AAP Lawmakers Protest Against BJP Amid Chaotic Delhi Assembly Sessions
Breaking News: Another Arrest Made in Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case, Heavy Police Deployment in Old Delhi
Political News: TMC Accuses BJP of Misusing ED for Political Vendetta Ahead of Elections, Protests Erupt Across West Bengal
Big Political News: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Congress Over Denial of Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam
Breaking News: Heavy Security Deployed at Delhi’s Turkman Gate Ahead of Friday Prayers After Recent Clashes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget