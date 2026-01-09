Tamim Iqbal Speaks Out On India-Bangladesh Tensions

Veteran cricketer Tamim Iqbal has urged Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to adopt a pragmatic approach, warning that the country’s cricketing future is tethered to its relationship with International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Financial Reality Check

As BCB considers a potential boycott of matches held in India, Tamim highlighted the dangerous economic consequences of such a move. He pointed out that the vast majority of Bangladesh's cricket funding is derived directly from ICC revenue distributions.

"I should not suddenly be making comments. What I am saying, however, is that Bangladesh cricket's interest, future and everything else must be considered before making such a decision. There is nothing better than if something can be resolved through dialogue," Tamim said according to the Daily Star.

"What I feel, and I think I would have done the same if I were there, is that since this is a sensitive issue, before making public comments, we would discuss the matter ourselves [within the board]. Because when you make a public comment, right or wrong, it becomes difficult to step back from that position. Bangladesh cricket's future comes before everything else, and 90 to 95 percent of the finances come from the ICC, so decisions have to be made based on what will help Bangladesh cricket," Iqbal added.

Caution Against Isolation

Tamim's remarks come as a "realist" counterpoint to extreme stance taken by some board members and government advisors. While acknowledging the national sentiment, the former captain emphasized that:

ICC is the Governing Body: Defying a direct mandate to travel to the host nation (India) could lead to Bangladesh being labeled a "non-compliant" member.

Precedent of Forfeiture: If Bangladesh refuses to play, ICC is likely to award points to their opponents, effectively ending their World Cup campaign before it begins.

Long-term Damage: Loss of global commercial interest and the withdrawal of international sponsors (already seen with brands like SG) could leave the BCB in a massive deficit.

Internal Pressure Mounts

Tamim’s stance aligns with a growing faction within BCB that is wary of the "National Dignity First" policy if it leads to total sporting isolation.

This "internal house" is now increasingly divided between those following the Sports Advisor's hardline directives and those, like Tamim, who fear the financial collapse of the sport in Bangladesh.

