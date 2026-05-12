Tamim Iqbal Slams Former BCB Administration Over Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup Exclusion

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamim Iqbal criticizes past board for T20 World Cup exclusion.

Past BCB administration handled World Cup matter poorly.

ICC offered flexibility, solutions were possible then, according to him.

Bangladesh T20 WC Boycott Row: Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has strongly criticised the previous Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) administration over the country’s controversial exclusion from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, calling the handling of the matter deeply disappointing. Tamim, who now heads the interim committee formed by the board, addressed the issue and admitted that the situation could have been managed far better through discussions and compromise.

Tamim Iqbal On Bangladesh's T20 WC Boyvott

Speaking to The Indian Express, the former batsman expressed frustration over the way events unfolded and suggested there was enough flexibility from the ICC to avoid Bangladesh losing its place in the tournament.

“I was probably the first person to speak out when the T20 World Cup issue happened. The way it was handled by the previous BCB administration was not right. The ICC was lenient and there was room to find a solution. We should have found it,”

Scotland replaced Bangladesh for the tournament when the BCB and ICC couldn't reach common ground regarding participation.

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Tamim Recalls Emotional 1999 World Cup Journey

Tamim Iqbal also reflected on Bangladesh’s historic qualification for the 1999 Cricket World Cup and how deeply cricket shaped an entire generation in the country.

The former skipper recalled the celebrations that erupted across Bangladesh after the team secured qualification by winning the ICC Trophy in 1997.

“People celebrated on the streets. That victory inspired an entire generation to take up cricket. Everyone wanted to become Minhajul Abedin Nannu, Khaled Mashud or Akram Khan. And then we gave away a World Cup opportunity without even proper discussions. There may be players in that squad who might never get another chance to play a World Cup, and that hurt me deeply,”

Tamim’s remarks highlighted the emotional significance attached to World Cup participation in Bangladesh and why the exclusion left many players and supporters devastated.

How Bangladesh Lost Its T20 World Cup Spot

The controversy surrounding Bangladesh’s absence from the T20 World Cup began amid rising religious tensions in the country. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was withdrawn from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad during the IPL, triggering further complications involving cricket relations between Bangladesh and India.

Following the developments, the BCB reportedly requested the ICC to shift Bangladesh’s tournament fixtures from India to Sri Lanka. However, ICC declined likely as the request had come in too close to the tournament's commencement.

The inability to reach an alternative arrangement eventually resulted in Bangladesh being excluded from the competition altogether. With Tamim Iqbal now leading the interim committee, attention will shift towards how the BCB plans to rebuild trust and avoid similar controversies in the future.