Tamim Iqbal Labelled 'Indian Agent' By BCB Official - Players Respond

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appears to be facing growing internal turmoil, with its own officials now turning attention toward current and former players.

According to a recent Cricbuzz report, BCB finance committee chairman M Nazmul Islam has sparked fresh controversy by making a pointed remark aimed at former captain Tamim Iqbal.

'Indian agent' remark triggers row

The comment followed an interview in which Tamim Iqbal suggested that BCB should focus solely on cricketing matters before taking any final decision regarding participation in T20 World Cup.

His remarks appeared to advocate keeping politics and external pressures away from the sport.

Reacting to Tamim’s statement, Nazmul Islam posted a message on Facebook, writing that the people of Bangladesh had now witnessed the rise of “yet another proven Indian agent.” While he did not explicitly name Tamim in the post, the timing and context made it clear who the comment was directed at.

Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) has stepped in following the controversy and has formally demanded a public apology from Nazmul over his remarks.

"A comment made by BCB director M Nazmul Islam regarding former national captain Tamim Iqbal has come to the attention of the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB). We are stunned, shocked, and outraged by it.

"Such a remark by a board official about the most successful opener in Bangladesh’s history, who represented the country for 16 years, is utterly condemnable. Not only because it concerns a player like Tamim, but such comments about any cricketer of the country are unacceptable and insulting to the entire cricketing community,” CWAB said in a statement.

"We strongly protest against this comment. When a responsible board director makes such remarks on a public platform, it also raises serious questions about the code of conduct of board officials,” it said.

"We have already submitted a protest letter to the BCB president, demanding a public apology from the concerned board director and that he be brought under accountability. We hope the BCB president will take appropriate action as soon as possible," it added.

Former Ban players come out in support

“I am shocked by the statement made by BCB director M Nazmul Islam regarding former national captain Tamim Iqbal. Such choice of words by a board director about a national team cricketer is not only tasteless, but completely unacceptable and contrary to our cricketing culture,” said Taijul.

“The comment made by BCB director M Nazmul Islam regarding former national captain Tamim Iqbal is completely unacceptable and insulting to the country’s cricketing community. Such behaviour towards a cricketer is in direct conflict with the board’s responsibility and ethics,” said Mominul.

“A senior cricketer was not given even the minimum respect; instead, he was deliberately humiliated in public. Such remarks show a lack of even basic decorum regarding where and how to speak while holding such a high responsibility,” he said.

Taskin further stated that such harsh comments would only hinder progress and do nothing to help Bangladesh cricket move forward. “Cricket is the life of Bangladesh. A recent comment surrounding a former national captain who has made a major contribution to the game has caused many to reflect.

“I believe that such remarks directed at a former cricketer of the country are not helpful in the interest of Bangladesh cricket. I hope the concerned authorities will consider the matter seriously and adopt a more responsible stance in the future,” he said.