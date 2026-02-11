Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHasaranga Ruled Out, Dushan Hemantha Steps In For Sri Lanka In T20 World Cup

Hasaranga Ruled Out, Dushan Hemantha Steps In For Sri Lanka In T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka's spin spearhead Hasaranga was ruled out due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained in their tournament-opener against Ireland.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Colombo: Spin-bowling all-rounder Dushan Hemantha has been named as replacement for an injured Wanindu Hasaranga in the Sri Lankan squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka's spin spearhead Hasaranga was ruled out due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained in their tournament-opener against Ireland.

The 31-year-old Hemantha, who has played five ODIs and three T20Is, will replace him. The side's next match is on Thursday against Oman.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Dushan Hemantha as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga in the Sri Lanka squad," ICC said in a release.

Hasaranga produced a brave effort against Ireland as he completed his four overs, taking 3 for 25 despite struggling with his hamstring. An MRI scan on Monday revealed a serious tear in his left hamstring.

The ICC also approved a replacement for New Zealand's Michael Bracewell, who picked up a calf injury during warm-ups against Afghanistan on 8 Feb in Chennai.

New Zealand, however, are yet to name a replacement.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee (ETC).

The ETC of the T20 World Cup consists of ICC General Manager Wasim Khan, Gaurav Saxena, Hemang Amin and Shaun Pollock. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been replaced in the Sri Lankan squad for the T20 World Cup?

Spin-bowling all-rounder Dushan Hemantha has been named as a replacement for the injured Wanindu Hasaranga in the Sri Lankan squad.

Why was Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of the T20 World Cup?

Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Sri Lanka's tournament-opener against Ireland.

Who is Dushan Hemantha?

Dushan Hemantha is a 31-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder who has played five ODIs and three T20Is for Sri Lanka.

How is a player replacement approved in the T20 World Cup?

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee (ETC) of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Published at : 11 Feb 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Hasaranga Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Injury
