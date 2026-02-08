India Break T20 World Cup Record With Thrilling Victory Over USA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India has emerged as perhaps the most dominating force in T20 International cricket over the last few years.

Their aggressive brand of cricket has been making strides of late, and they have been enjoying a remarkable winning streak under head coach Gautam Gambhir, and captain Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, having won 7 consecutive bilateral series.

However, the Men in Blue have also been scripting a winning run in the ICC T20 World Cup, now having won more games on the trot than any other team.

India Wins 9 Consecutive T20 WC Matches

With their thrilling 29-run win over USA in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener, India have now secured 9 wins in a row in the tournament.

Here's a look at the the top 5 longest T20 WC winning streaks:

1) India - 9 wins (2024 - Present)

2) South Africa - 8 wins (2024)

3) Australia - 8 wins (2022 - 2024)

4) India - 7 wins (2012 - 2014)

5) India - 6 wins (2007 - 2009)

Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics spared India a major upset against the USA in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, as he struck a decisive 84 off 49 balls.

India’s batting order crumbled around him, with batters struggling to time the ball and aerial shots repeatedly finding fielders. At one stage, the Men in Blue were reeling at 77-6 after nearly 13 overs.

Amid the turmoil, however, Surya produced a captain’s knock of the highest order, steadying the innings and lifting India to a competitive total that they would eventually go on to defend.

This extended a winning run started against Ireland in 2024, went straight through a trophy-winning campaign and has continued in the latest edition.

Notably, 9 consecutive wins is more than any other team in the history of this competition. Previously, 3 teams (including India) were joint-first with 8 wins in a row.

India will face Namibia, Pakistan and Netherlands next, and given that they look much stronger on paper, there is potential for this winning streak to extend into the double digits.