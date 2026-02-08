Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia Break T20 World Cup Record With Thrilling Victory Over USA

India Break T20 World Cup Record With Thrilling Victory Over USA

India extend their T20 World Cup winning streak to a record nine matches with a win over USA, cementing their dominance in international cricket's shortest format.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India has emerged as perhaps the most dominating force in T20 International cricket over the last few years. 

Their aggressive brand of cricket has been making strides of late, and they have been enjoying a remarkable winning streak under head coach Gautam Gambhir, and captain Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, having won 7 consecutive bilateral series.

However, the Men in Blue have also been scripting a winning run in the ICC T20 World Cup, now having won more games on the trot than any other team.

India Wins 9 Consecutive T20 WC Matches

With their thrilling 29-run win over USA in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener, India have now secured 9 wins in a row in the tournament.

Here's a look at the the top 5 longest T20 WC winning streaks:

1) India - 9 wins (2024 - Present)

2) South Africa - 8 wins (2024)

3) Australia - 8 wins (2022 - 2024)

4) India - 7 wins (2012 - 2014)

5) India - 6 wins (2007 - 2009)

Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics spared India a major upset against the USA in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, as he struck a decisive 84 off 49 balls.

India’s batting order crumbled around him, with batters struggling to time the ball and aerial shots repeatedly finding fielders. At one stage, the Men in Blue were reeling at 77-6 after nearly 13 overs.

Amid the turmoil, however, Surya produced a captain’s knock of the highest order, steadying the innings and lifting India to a competitive total that they would eventually go on to defend.

This extended a winning run started against Ireland in 2024, went straight through a trophy-winning campaign and has continued in the latest edition.

Notably, 9 consecutive wins is more than any other team in the history of this competition. Previously, 3 teams (including India) were joint-first with 8 wins in a row. 

India will face Namibia, Pakistan and Netherlands next, and given that they look much stronger on paper, there is potential for this winning streak to extend into the double digits.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's current winning streak in T20 International cricket?

India has won 7 consecutive bilateral series under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav.

How many consecutive matches has India won in the ICC T20 World Cup?

India has secured 9 wins in a row in the ICC T20 World Cup, which is more than any other team in the tournament's history.

When did India's current T20 World Cup winning streak begin?

The streak started against Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup and has continued into the current edition.

Which teams previously held the record for the longest T20 World Cup winning streak?

Previously, three teams, including India, were joint-first with 8 consecutive wins.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Suryakumar Yadav T20 Records IND Vs USA
