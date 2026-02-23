West Indies vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch T20 World Cup Super 8s Clash

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWest Indies vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch T20 World Cup Super 8s Clash

West Indies are set to lock horns with Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup: West Indies vs Zimbabwe marks the next ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s fixture, set for February 23 at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. This will be either side's first match in this round, which has taken an interesting turn after India's hefty defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Entering as relative underdogs, the two-time champions, West Indies, would be hoping for a solid start against Zimbabwe, who have qualified over powerhouse Australia.

For those interested in watching them lock horns online or on TV, here are T20 World Cup West Indies vs Zimbabwe live streaming, TV broadcast, and match timing details.

WI vs ZIM: T20 WC Live Streaming Info

As has been the case for all ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches thus far, fans in India can watch the West Indies vs Zimbabwe Super 8s fixture on JioHotstar.

The match will be available online on the platform's official app and website for those with an active subscription to watch.

WI vs ZI: T20 WC TV Broadcast

On television, the West Indies vs Zimbabwe Supers 8s match will air live on certain Star Sports Network TV channels this evening.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe: When To Watch

The WI vs ZIM T20 WC Super 8s match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST with the toss expected to be held around 6:30 PM. 

Team captains should also reveal their playing XIs for the night after the coin has been flipped. Until then, here is a look at their full T20 World Cup 2026 squads:

WI - Shai Hope (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

ZIM - Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran

Frequently Asked Questions

Where and when will the WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup match be played?

The match will be played on February 23 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. It is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

How can I watch the WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup match in India?

Fans in India can watch the match live on JioHotstar. It will be available online via the JioHotstar app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup match?

The match will be broadcast live on certain Star Sports Network TV channels.

When is the toss for the WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup match?

The toss is expected to be held around 6:30 PM IST, before the match starts at 7:00 PM IST.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Live Streaming T20 World Cup Super 8s West Indies Vs Zimbabwe
