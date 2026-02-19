Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
West Indies Storm Into T20 World Cup Super 8s As Group Toppers With 42-Run Win Over Italy

West Indies Storm Into T20 World Cup Super 8s As Group Toppers With 42-Run Win Over Italy

West Indies posted 165 for six in their final Group C fixture and then bundled out Italy for 123 in 18 overs. Shamar Joseph (4/30) and Matthew Forde (3/10) were the top bowlers for the Caribbean side.

Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata: Skipper Shai Hope top-scored with a 46-ball 75 before his bowlers did what was expected of them as West Indies beat Italy by 42 runs to enter the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup as group toppers here on Thursday.

West Indies posted 165 for six in their final Group C fixture and then bundled out Italy for 123 in 18 overs. Shamar Joseph (4/30) and Matthew Forde (3/10) were the top bowlers for the Caribbean side.

Asked to bat first, West Indies were well served by Hope, who hit six boundaries and four sixes, but their other top-order batters failed to make significant contributions in the face of some disciplined bowling by Italy.

Sherfane Rutherford (24 off 15 balls) and Matthew Forde (16 off 8 balls) played useful cameos towards the end and remained not out.

Sri Lanka-born leg-spinner Crishan Kalugamage was the most impressive bowler for Italy, returning figures of 2/25 in four overs.

Brief scores: West Indies: 165/6 in 20 overs (Shai Hope 75; Crishan Kalugamage 2/25, Ben Manenti 2/37).

Italy: 123 all out in 18 overs (Ben Manenti 26, JJ Smuts 24; Matthew Forde 3/19, Shamar Joseph 4/30). 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did West Indies perform in their final Group C fixture of the T20 World Cup?

West Indies beat Italy by 42 runs, with Shai Hope scoring 75 runs. They successfully entered the Super 8s as group toppers.

What was West Indies' total score and Italy's response?

West Indies posted 165 for six in their final Group C fixture and then bowled out Italy for 123 in 18 overs.

Who were the standout bowlers for West Indies in the match?

Shamar Joseph was the top bowler with figures of 4/30, supported by Matthew Forde who took 3/10.

Who was the most impressive bowler for Italy?

Sri Lanka-born leg-spinner Crishan Kalugamage was the most impressive bowler for Italy, taking 2/25 in four overs.

Published at : 19 Feb 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup West Indies T20 World Cup Super 8s WI Vs ITA
