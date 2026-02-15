West Indies qualified for the Super 8s by beating Nepal by nine wickets, securing their third win in as many matches.
West Indies Storm Into T20 World Cup Super 8s After Crushing Nepal By 9 Wickets
West Indies rode on captain Shai Hope's unbeaten half-century to beat Nepal by nine wickets and qualify for the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup.
West Indies rode on captain Shai Hope's unbeaten half-century to beat Nepal by nine wickets and qualify for the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.
Hope struck 61 not out from 44 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes while Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with 46 not out to help their team chase down a modest target of 134 with 28 balls remaining.
With three wins from as many matches, West Indies are at the top of the Group C and made it to the Super 8s.
Earlier, Dipendra Singh Airee struck a fine half-century but Nepal could only score a modest 133 for 8.
Airee made 58 off 47 balls, and Sompal Kami remained not out on 26 while the remaining Nepal batters got out cheaply after they were asked to bat first.
Veteran pacer Jason Holder (4/27) led a fine bowling show for West Indies while four others took a wicket apiece.
Brief Scores: Nepal: 133 for 8 in 20 overs (Dipendra Singh Airee 58; Jason Holder 4/27).
West Indies: 134 for 1 in 15.2 overs (Shai Hope 61 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 46 not out; Nandan Yadav 1/24).
Frequently Asked Questions
How did West Indies qualify for the Super 8s?
Who were the key performers for West Indies in their win against Nepal?
Captain Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 61, and Shimron Hetmyer contributed 46 not out to chase down the target.
What was Nepal's total score against West Indies?
Nepal scored a modest 133 for 8 in their 20 overs.
Who was the leading wicket-taker for West Indies?
Veteran pacer Jason Holder led the bowling effort for West Indies, taking 4 wickets for 27 runs.