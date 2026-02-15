Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWest Indies Storm Into T20 World Cup Super 8s After Crushing Nepal By 9 Wickets

West Indies Storm Into T20 World Cup Super 8s After Crushing Nepal By 9 Wickets

West Indies rode on captain Shai Hope's unbeaten half-century to beat Nepal by nine wickets and qualify for the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai: West Indies rode on captain Shai Hope's unbeaten half-century to beat Nepal by nine wickets and qualify for the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Hope struck 61 not out from 44 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes while Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with 46 not out to help their team chase down a modest target of 134 with 28 balls remaining.

With three wins from as many matches, West Indies are at the top of the Group C and made it to the Super 8s.

Earlier, Dipendra Singh Airee struck a fine half-century but Nepal could only score a modest 133 for 8.

Airee made 58 off 47 balls, and Sompal Kami remained not out on 26 while the remaining Nepal batters got out cheaply after they were asked to bat first.

Veteran pacer Jason Holder (4/27) led a fine bowling show for West Indies while four others took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Nepal: 133 for 8 in 20 overs (Dipendra Singh Airee 58; Jason Holder 4/27).

West Indies: 134 for 1 in 15.2 overs (Shai Hope 61 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 46 not out; Nandan Yadav 1/24). 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match

Frequently Asked Questions

How did West Indies qualify for the Super 8s?

West Indies qualified for the Super 8s by beating Nepal by nine wickets, securing their third win in as many matches.

Who were the key performers for West Indies in their win against Nepal?

Captain Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 61, and Shimron Hetmyer contributed 46 not out to chase down the target.

What was Nepal's total score against West Indies?

Nepal scored a modest 133 for 8 in their 20 overs.

Who was the leading wicket-taker for West Indies?

Veteran pacer Jason Holder led the bowling effort for West Indies, taking 4 wickets for 27 runs.

Published at : 15 Feb 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Shimron Hetmyer T20 World Cup West Indies WI Vs NEP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian Student Found Dead In US Appeared 'Unusually Detached', Recalls Roommate
Indian Student Found Dead In US Appeared 'Unusually Detached', Recalls Roommate
Cricket
India Playing XI For IND vs PAK Match: Abhishek Returns; India Faces Kuldeep vs Arshdeep Choice
India Playing XI For IND vs PAK Match: Abhishek Returns; India Faces Kuldeep vs Arshdeep Choice
India
PM Modi Invited For Swearing-In Ceremony Of Bangladesh's New PM
PM Modi Invited For Swearing-In Ceremony Of Bangladesh's New PM
World
'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal
'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal
Advertisement

Videos

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight
Political Flash: Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Tipu Sultan–Shivaji Comparison
Politics: Siddiqu to Take SP Membership in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
India vs Pakistan: India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Opener Tonight at Premadasa Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Partners Or Rivals? The Calculated Choreography Of China-India Strategic Dialogue
Opinion
Embed widget