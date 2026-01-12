T20 World Cup Venue Drama: BCCI Responds To Bangladesh Relocation Reports

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has not received any update from the International Cricket Council regarding a reported shift in venue for Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches, stating that it’s a matter of discussion between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the ICC.

India and Sri Lanka are set to co-host the T20 World Cup, starting February 7. However, Bangladesh’s cricketing board wrote a letter to the ICC requesting that its matches be shifted to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns amid growing tensions between the two neighbouring nations. The BCB also stated that they had received a response from the ICC, with the governing council assuring them that they would look into the matter.

On Monday, reports indicated that the ICC is considering alternative venues for Bangladesh’s matches, and it seems unlikely that Bangladesh will play in Sri Lanka, a venue they preferred, with Chennai and Trivandrum reportedly emerging as the potential options instead of the originally designated venues in Kolkata and Mumbai.

However, Saikia stated that the Indian cricket board has not received any information about this.

“The BCCI has not received any communication regarding the matter of shifting Bangladesh matches to Chennai or anywhere else, and it is beyond our control. It is a matter of communication between the BCB and the ICC, as the ICC is the governing body. If the ICC conveys any decision to us regarding a change of venue, the BCCI, as the host, will take the necessary steps. At present, we are not privy to any such information,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS.

According to the current schedule, Bangladesh are scheduled to play three games – against the West Indies (February 7), against Italy (February 9), and against England (February 14) in Kolkata – before moving to Mumbai to face Nepal on February 17.

