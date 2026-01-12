Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup Venue Drama: BCCI Responds To Bangladesh Relocation Reports

T20 World Cup Venue Drama: BCCI Responds To Bangladesh Relocation Reports

Bangladesh’s cricketing board wrote a letter to the ICC requesting that its matches be shifted to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns amid growing tensions between the two neighbouring nations.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has not received any update from the International Cricket Council regarding a reported shift in venue for Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches, stating that it’s a matter of discussion between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the ICC.

India and Sri Lanka are set to co-host the T20 World Cup, starting February 7. However, Bangladesh’s cricketing board wrote a letter to the ICC requesting that its matches be shifted to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns amid growing tensions between the two neighbouring nations. The BCB also stated that they had received a response from the ICC, with the governing council assuring them that they would look into the matter.

On Monday, reports indicated that the ICC is considering alternative venues for Bangladesh’s matches, and it seems unlikely that Bangladesh will play in Sri Lanka, a venue they preferred, with Chennai and Trivandrum reportedly emerging as the potential options instead of the originally designated venues in Kolkata and Mumbai.

However, Saikia stated that the Indian cricket board has not received any information about this.

“The BCCI has not received any communication regarding the matter of shifting Bangladesh matches to Chennai or anywhere else, and it is beyond our control. It is a matter of communication between the BCB and the ICC, as the ICC is the governing body. If the ICC conveys any decision to us regarding a change of venue, the BCCI, as the host, will take the necessary steps. At present, we are not privy to any such information,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS.

According to the current schedule, Bangladesh are scheduled to play three games – against the West Indies (February 7), against Italy (February 9), and against England (February 14) in Kolkata – before moving to Mumbai to face Nepal on February 17.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the BCCI received any update on shifting Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches?

No, the BCCI has not received any communication regarding a shift in venue for Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches. This is a matter between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the ICC.

Why did the Bangladesh Cricket Board request a venue change for their T20 World Cup matches?

The BCB wrote to the ICC requesting a venue shift due to security concerns amid growing tensions between the two neighboring nations. They preferred Sri Lanka as an alternative.

What are the potential alternative venues being considered for Bangladesh's matches?

Reports suggest that Chennai and Trivandrum are emerging as potential alternative venues instead of Kolkata and Mumbai. However, this is not confirmed by the BCCI.

Where are Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches currently scheduled to be played?

Currently, Bangladesh is scheduled to play matches in Kolkata against the West Indies, Italy, and England, and then in Mumbai against Nepal.

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
