USA's Pakistani Pacer Claims India Visa Denial With 'KFC' Post Weeks Before T20 World Cup

HomeSportsCricketUSA's Pakistani Pacer Claims India Visa Denial With 'KFC' Post Weeks Before T20 World Cup

USA pacer Ali Khan’s ‘KFC’ post sparks visa drama ahead of the T20 World Cup, as Pakistan-origin players reportedly await India clearance for the tournament.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

USA's Pakistani-origin fast bowler, Ali Khan, has seemingly been denied an Indian visa just weeks before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begins in the country.

The American team were underdogs in the previous edition of the tournaments, and greatly exceeded expectations, defeating the likes of Pakistan, and eventually qualified for this year's T20 World Cup. 

However, they might miss a key figure going by Ali Khan's recent social media post which suggests that he has been denied an Indian visa. Here's what his post said:

"India visa denied but KFC for the win"

USA's Pakistani Cricketers Denied Indian Visa?

Along with Ali Khan, other Pakistani-USA cricketers like Shayan Jahangir, Mohammad Mohsin and Ehsan Adi are being rumored to have been denied Indian visas for participating in the T20 World Cup, which kicks off February 7, 2026.

However, according to a report by Times Of India, no visas have been rejected formally, and these players are still waiting for their visas to be approved after appearing for their scheduled interviews at the Indian High Commission in Colombo on January 13.

The USA squad is currently based in Sri Lanka as they complete the final leg of their build-up to the February tournament. Their first match is against India on February 7 in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

The last time these two sides met, it was in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where the Men in Blue picked up the win to no one's surprise. 

Besides this game, two of USA's remaining group stage fixtures are in India, in Chennai, and one is in Sri Lanka. Whether their Pakistan-origin players are able to participate in the India-based matches remains to be seen.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Ali Khan been denied an Indian visa for the T20 World Cup?

According to a social media post by Ali Khan, his Indian visa application has been denied. Other Pakistani-origin USA cricketers may also face the same issue.

Are other USA cricketers facing visa issues?

Reports suggest that Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil, and Mohammad Mohsin have also been denied Indian visas. The USA team is currently in Sri Lanka for their World Cup preparations.

Have any visas been officially rejected?

A report from Times Of India states that no visas have been formally rejected yet. The players are awaiting approval after their interviews.

When and where does the T20 World Cup begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin on February 7, 2026. USA's first match is against India in Mumbai.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Ali Khan USA Cricket India Visa
