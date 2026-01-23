T20 World Cup Update: New Zealand Confirms Replacement For Adam Milne

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup Update: New Zealand Confirms Replacement For Adam Milne

Adam Milne got injured while bowling during the South Africa 20 league on Sunday. His left hamstring injury rules him out. Read to find out who's stepping in as New Zealand's new T20 World Cup pacer.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Zealand's cricket team suffered a big blow right before T20 World Cup 2026, with pacer Adam Milne ruled out after an injury. The right-arm pacer's withdrawal forced inclusion of Kyle Jamieson in the main squad.

Milne's Injury Dashes World Cup Dreams

Adam Milne got injured on Sunday while bowling for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa 20 league. The injury to his left hamstring ended his participation, crushing his aspirations to compete in the tournament after he had dedicated himself to preparations.​

Coach Walter's Statement on Milne and Jamieson

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter shared his disappointment over Milne's setback. "We all feel for Adam. He put in tremendous effort to get ready for the tournament and was performing at his best for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. This comes at a bad time for him, and we hope for his quick recovery," Walter remarked.

He highlighted Jamieson's suitability as a replacement: "He's a dedicated player with excellent skills and experience that will serve us well in the tournament. It's ideal that Kyle is already here with us in India. He forms a crucial part of our pace bowling group and has impressed on this tour."

Jamieson's Profile and Squad Role

Currently featuring prominently in New Zealand's ongoing white-ball tour of India, towering right-arm fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has earned a well-deserved promotion from the reserve bench to the official T20 World Cup squad. The 31-year-old, known for his height and bounce, has featured in 24 T20Is to date, impressively securing 23 wickets with his raw pace and accuracy. His inclusion bolsters New Zealand's pace attack ahead of the marquee tournament.

Group D Challenge and Campaign Start

New Zealand finds itself in Group D with South Africa, Afghanistan, UAE, and Canada. South Africa and Afghanistan make this a tough pool. The Black Caps begin their campaign on February 8 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium against Afghanistan.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are New Zealand's opponents in Group D of the T20 World Cup?

New Zealand is in Group D with South Africa, Afghanistan, UAE, and Canada. Their campaign begins on February 8 against Afghanistan.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Adam Milne Kyle Jamieson SA20 T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa 20 Adam Milne Injury
