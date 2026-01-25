Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSquad Announced, But Will Pakistan Play T20 World Cup? Coach Reveals Shocking Update

Squad Announced, But Will Pakistan Play T20 World Cup? Coach Reveals Shocking Update

Pakistan's participation in the ICC T20 World Cup remains uncertain as per coaching unit member despite their squad for the tournament being announced.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 journey has seemingly come to end after their demands of having match venues shifted outside of India been declined by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In fact, the ICC, as per reports, could now replace the team with Scotland. 

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had expressed support of Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India, and now themselves seem uncertain over participation in the coveted tournament.

Pakistan Coach Unsure About T20 World Cup Participation

Aaquib Javed, a member of Pakistan's coaching setup attended a press conference recently during which he, along with the team's captain, Salman Ali Agha announced their squad for T20 World Cup 2026.

However, he also said that whether they will play in the tournament is up to their government:

"We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We've announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That's what the chairman has said, too, so we'll wait for their decision,"

After Bangladesh was dropped, PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, stated that the call on Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup would ultimately rest with the country’s government.

The row unfolded when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), after the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026, said that they wouldn't travel to India for the T20 World Cup and demanded their matches be shifted to Sri Lanka (the co-hosts) instead.

This demand had come pretty close to the tournament's commencement, which might have been why it was denied by the apex body after discussions. 

However, Bangladesh remained firm on their stance, and were ultimately removed from the tournament. They were scheduled to play their Group Stage fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Also Check: Pakistan Squad, Complete Schedule For T20 World Cup 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might Bangladesh be replaced in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 participation is in doubt after their request to shift match venues outside India was declined by the ICC. Reports suggest Scotland could replace them.

Has Pakistan confirmed their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Pakistan's participation is uncertain. Their coach stated that the decision rests with the government, and they are awaiting a final decision.

What was Bangladesh's demand regarding the T20 World Cup 2026 venues?

Bangladesh reportedly demanded that match venues be shifted outside of India for the T20 World Cup 2026. This demand was declined by the ICC.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
