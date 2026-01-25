Squad Announced, But Will Pakistan Play T20 World Cup? Coach Reveals Shocking Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 journey has seemingly come to end after their demands of having match venues shifted outside of India been declined by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In fact, the ICC, as per reports, could now replace the team with Scotland.

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had expressed support of Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India, and now themselves seem uncertain over participation in the coveted tournament.

Pakistan Coach Unsure About T20 World Cup Participation

Aaquib Javed, a member of Pakistan's coaching setup attended a press conference recently during which he, along with the team's captain, Salman Ali Agha announced their squad for T20 World Cup 2026.

However, he also said that whether they will play in the tournament is up to their government:

"We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We've announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That's what the chairman has said, too, so we'll wait for their decision,"

After Bangladesh was dropped, PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, stated that the call on Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup would ultimately rest with the country’s government.

The row unfolded when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), after the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026, said that they wouldn't travel to India for the T20 World Cup and demanded their matches be shifted to Sri Lanka (the co-hosts) instead.

This demand had come pretty close to the tournament's commencement, which might have been why it was denied by the apex body after discussions.

However, Bangladesh remained firm on their stance, and were ultimately removed from the tournament. They were scheduled to play their Group Stage fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai.

