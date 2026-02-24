Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShoaib Akhtar Rips Into Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube For India's T20 World Cup Defeat

Shoaib Akhtar Rips Into Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube For India's T20 World Cup Defeat

Shoaib Akhtar stated that Indian bowlers Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube couldn't intimidate batsmen and that the team's bowling attack had been exposed.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shoaib Akhtar has criticized Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and rest of the Indian bowling attack for their poor display against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s clash. The Men in Blue lost the match by 76 runs, their biggest loss in tournament history by the margin of runs, and second biggest defeat in T20Is overall, failing to chase the daunting 188-run target set by the Proteas at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this past Sunday.

India now lies in a precarious spot regarding qualification to the semi-finals, particularly thanks to their terrible Net Run Rate (NRR) stemming from this record defeat. 

Shoaib Akhtar Tears Into Indian Bowlers

Speaking on Tapmad, Shoaib Akhtar stated that Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube couldn't intimidate batsmen and that the Indian bowling attack had been exposed.

"Indian bowling has been exposed. If you look at Varun, whose strength is bowling at 97-98 kmph, he was clocking 94. And when he came into the attack, he was hit for a no-look six by Dewald Brevis. Indian bowling got exposed today. Hardik and Shivam Dube were bowling at around 120 kmph."

"It’s not as if they are Malcolm Marshall, someone who would intimidate you. If you deploy them in the death overs, such a counterattack from the Proteas is inevitable. Pandya gave away 45 runs today," he added.

The pitch appeared to be rather slow-ish in Ahmedabad, and early on, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh had dealt blows in the opening overs.

However, the bowling attack completely let go of the match in the middle overs, when David Miller and Dewald Brevis were firing. Pandya, Dube and even Varun Chakaravarthy, all were ineffective, conceding 187 runs in 20 overs.

This failure to capitalize after a solid start has brought much criticism towards them in recent days.

Can India Still Qualify For T20 WC Semi-Finals?

India can still qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals, but there are interesting equations in play.

First and foremost, they need to win both of their remaining games, which are against Zimbabwe and West Indies. However, that very likely will not be enough.

India also need to hope for South Africa to win against these teams as well, which would then see them make it through at the second spot behind the Proteas.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shoaib Akhtar criticize the Indian bowling attack?

Shoaib Akhtar criticized the Indian bowling attack for their poor performance against South Africa, stating they were exposed and unable to intimidate batsmen.

What was the margin of India's loss to South Africa?

India lost to South Africa by 76 runs, which is their biggest loss in tournament history by runs and second biggest in T20Is overall.

What are India's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals?

India can still qualify by winning their remaining games against Zimbabwe and West Indies, and also hoping South Africa wins against these teams.

Who were specifically mentioned as ineffective bowlers by Akhtar?

Akhtar specifically mentioned Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, noting they bowled around 120 kmph and were ineffective, with Pandya conceding 45 runs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shivam Dube T20 World Cup Shoaib Akhtar IND Vs SA Hardik Pandya
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Shoaib Akhtar Rips Into Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube For India's T20 World Cup Defeat
Shoaib Akhtar Rips Into Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube For India's T20 World Cup Defeat
Cricket
Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced; IND vs PAK On This Date
Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced; IND vs PAK On This Date
Cricket
Steve Bucknor Finally Admits Mistake In Sachin Tendulkar’s Controversial LBW Call
Steve Bucknor Finally Admits Mistake In Sachin Tendulkar’s Controversial LBW Call
Cricket
ENG vs PAK: Will Pakistan Be Knocked Out Of T20 WC With A Loss Today? Semifinal Scenarios
ENG vs PAK: Will Pakistan Be Knocked Out Of T20 WC With A Loss Today? Semifinal Scenarios
Advertisement

Videos

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum
Meerut Fire: 6 Killed in Kidwai Nagar Blaze, Probe Underway
AI Summit Row: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Sent to 4-Day Police Remand
Avimukteshwaranand Case: Anticipatory Bail Plea Filed in Allahabad High Court
Namaz Controversy: Uproar During Hanuman Chalisa Recital at Lucknow University
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget