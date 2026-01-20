'Ball Daal Apna Chup Chap Aur Peeche Ja': Rohit Sharma’s No-Nonsense Message To Kuldeep Yadav

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India's spin-wizard, Kuldeep Yadav, is notorious for aggressive appeals, often forcing his captains to take DRS reviews, which doesn't always turn out as the right call.

Rohit Sharma, former captain of the Indian team, was recently asked if he had any advice for Kuldeep as he heads into the ICC T20 World Cup next month.

The 'Hitman', as fans refer to the former T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy-winning skipper, had a straightforward response, albeit with a cheeky smile.

Rohit Sharma's Message For Kuldeep Yadav Before T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma’s exclusive advice to Kuldeep Yadav for the T20 World Cup. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7Mm2pvzVLF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 20, 2026

Rohit Sharma is set to appear in Star Sports' Captain Rohit Sharma's Roadmap show as part of the build-up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The show will go on air January 21, but snippets have been uploaded on social media, one of which recently showed Rohit talking about using Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy together. Here's what he said:

"The biggest challenge will be how they play them together, combination agar banana ho toh dono ko saath me aap tabhi khela sakte ho jab aap do hi seamer ke saath khelo (If you want to build a combination, you can only play both of them when you go in with just two seamers.)"

Rohit Sharma was then asked if he had a quick advice for Kuldeep regarding DRS calls, and here's what Rohit Sharma had to say:

"Koi advice nahi hai bhaisab ko. Ball daal apna chup chap aur peeche ja, har ball pe you can't appeal yaar (There’s no advice for him. Just bowl your ball quietly and go back. You can’t appeal on every delivery.)"

Kuldeep Yadav has been a part of the Indian team across formats for a long time now. He was also a part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025-winning teams that were led by Rohit Sharma.

