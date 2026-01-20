Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Ball Daal Apna Chup Chap Aur Peeche Ja': Rohit Sharma’s No-Nonsense Message To Kuldeep Yadav

'Ball Daal Apna Chup Chap Aur Peeche Ja': Rohit Sharma’s No-Nonsense Message To Kuldeep Yadav

Rohit Sharma shared a light-hearted yet blunt message for Kuldeep Yadav on aggressive DRS appeals ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India's spin-wizard, Kuldeep Yadav, is notorious for aggressive appeals, often forcing his captains to take DRS reviews, which doesn't always turn out as the right call.

Rohit Sharma, former captain of the Indian team, was recently asked if he had any advice for Kuldeep as he heads into the ICC T20 World Cup next month.

The 'Hitman', as fans refer to the former T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy-winning skipper, had a straightforward response, albeit with a cheeky smile. 

Rohit Sharma's Message For Kuldeep Yadav Before T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma is set to appear in Star Sports' Captain Rohit Sharma's Roadmap show as part of the build-up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The show will go on air January 21, but snippets have been uploaded on social media, one of which recently showed Rohit talking about using Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy together. Here's what he said:

"The biggest challenge will be how they play them together, combination agar banana ho toh dono ko saath me aap tabhi khela sakte ho jab aap do hi seamer ke saath khelo (If you want to build a combination, you can only play both of them when you go in with just two seamers.)"

Rohit Sharma was then asked if he had a quick advice for Kuldeep regarding DRS calls, and here's what Rohit Sharma had to say:

"Koi advice nahi hai bhaisab ko. Ball daal apna chup chap aur peeche ja, har ball pe you can't appeal yaar (There’s no advice for him. Just bowl your ball quietly and go back. You can’t appeal on every delivery.)"

Kuldeep Yadav has been a part of the Indian team across formats for a long time now. He was also a part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025-winning teams that were led by Rohit Sharma.

Also Check: Bangladesh Cricket Board Pushes Back On ICC T20 World Cup Deadline Claims: Report

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Kuldeep Yadav been part of successful Indian teams led by Rohit Sharma?

Yes, Kuldeep was part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025-winning teams led by Rohit Sharma.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma Interview Kuldeep Yadav
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Breaking News: Nitin Navin Reaches BJP Headquarters to Take Charge as National President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget