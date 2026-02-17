‘Still Hungry To Give My Best’: Rashid Khan’s Powerful Reaction After Afghanistan’s T20 WC Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: After Afghanistan endured an early exit from the T20 world Cup 2026, skipper Rashid Khan extended his gratitude for all the support he and his team received, saying "he is still hungry to give his best whenever he steps onto the field."

After their 5-wicket loss to New Zealand in their campaign opener in Group D, followed by an agonising super over loss to South Africa, the 2024 semifinalists stayed in contention for the Super Eight stage with a five-wicket win over UAE in New Delhi on Monday. But, with New Zealand beating Canada on Tuesday, it meant the Asian side suffered an early exit from the tournament.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported and believed in me through the ups and downs. Your love means everything. Still learning, still enjoying the game, and still hungry to give my best every time I step on the field," Rashid shared on X.

The Group of Death was bound to have at least one full-member team eliminated in the group stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup. It turned out to be the 2024 World Cup semi-finalists Afghanistan. Defeat to New Zealand and the close super over loss to South Africa meant that the Afghans' fate was no longer in their hands.

Afghanistan will be looking for a consolation win to wrap up their campaign on a positive note when they take on Canada in their last fixture on Thursday at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In the previous edition, Afghanistan famously progressed to their maiden ICC World Cup semifinal, denying the Black Caps a spot in the T20 World Cup's next phase.

Not only did they beat New Zealand at the last T20 World Cup, as has been mentioned, but their victory over Australia set up their epic run to the semifinal, which they eventually lost to South Africa.

