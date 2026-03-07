Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup Prize Money 2026: Winners, Runners-up And Super 8 Teams Set For Big Rewards

T20 World Cup Prize Money 2026: Winners, Runners-up And Super 8 Teams Set For Big Rewards

International Cricket Council has announced a total prize pool of $13.5 million (over ₹120 crore) for T20 World Cup 2026 edition.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 12:14 PM (IST)

T20 World Cup Prize Money 2026, Winners, Runners-up, Super 8 Teams: The 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup has reached its final stage, with India national cricket team set to face New Zealand national cricket team on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final will not only decide the new world champion but also determine who takes home a massive share of the tournament's prize money.

Record prize pool for tournament

International Cricket Council has announced a total prize pool of $13.5 million (over ₹120 crore) for the 2026 edition. This represents an increase of around 20 percent compared to the 2024 tournament.

With the event hosted across India and Sri Lanka, strong broadcasting deals and sponsorship revenue have contributed to the significant rise in the overall prize fund.

Big rewards for winner, runner-up

The team that lifts the trophy will receive $3 million (around ₹27.48 crore). Meanwhile, the runner-up will earn $1.6 million (approximately ₹14.65 crore).

This means that regardless of whether India or New Zealand emerges victorious, both teams are assured of substantial prize money. However, the champions will not only claim the larger payout but also the prestige of being crowned T20 world champions.

Semi-finalists and Super 8 teams also rewarded

ICC has ensured that teams reaching the later stages of the tournament are also well compensated.

Losing semi-finalists: $790,000 (about ₹7.24 crore) each

Super 8 teams: $380,000 (around ₹3.48 crore) each

This distribution ensures that strong performances throughout the tournament are financially recognised.

Prize money for group-stage teams

A total of 20 teams competed in the tournament. Even sides that were eliminated in the group stage will receive $250,000 (around ₹2.29 crore), ensuring that no team leaves the competition empty-handed.

New benchmark for cricket prize money

The prize structure for the 2026 T20 World Cup sets a new benchmark for the tournament, reflecting the growing commercial power of T20 cricket.

Now, attention turns to the blockbuster final in Ahmedabad, where India and New Zealand will battle not just for the trophy, but also for a share of the record-breaking prize pool.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total prize money for the 2026 T20 World Cup?

The 2026 T20 World Cup boasts a record prize pool of $13.5 million (over ₹120 crore). This is a significant increase from the previous tournament.

How much will the winner and runner-up of the 2026 T20 World Cup receive?

The winning team will take home $3 million (around ₹27.48 crore). The runner-up will receive $1.6 million (approximately ₹14.65 crore).

Are semi-finalists and Super 8 teams also rewarded with prize money?

Yes, losing semi-finalists will each receive $790,000 (about ₹7.24 crore). Super 8 teams will get $380,000 (around ₹3.48 crore) each.

Do teams eliminated in the group stage receive any prize money?

Yes, even teams eliminated in the group stage will receive $250,000 (around ₹2.29 crore). No team leaves the competition empty-handed.

Published at : 07 Mar 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
