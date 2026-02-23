Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWhen Is Pakistan’s Next T20 World Cup Super 8s Match? Date, Opponent & Venue

When Is Pakistan’s Next T20 World Cup Super 8s Match? Date, Opponent & Venue

Pakistan was gifted a point after their T20 World Cup Super 8s opener against New Zealand was washed out. Find out when they'll be in action next.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan T20 World Cup: Rain had the final say in the T20 World Cup Super 8s clash between Pakistan and New Zealand, as their much-anticipated encounter on 21 February 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium ended in frustration. Not a single ball was bowled, with relentless showers sweeping across Colombo and leaving the outfield waterlogged. Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha had earlier won the toss and opted to bat, signaling attacking intent. However, the weather quickly intervened, dashing hopes of an early statement in the second phase of the tournament.

Multiple inspections by officials failed to produce encouraging signs, and with conditions refusing to improve, the match was officially abandoned without meeting the minimum overs required for a result. Both teams were forced to settle for a solitary point, a result that could prove costly.

Pakistan's Super 8 Group also featuring heavyweights like England and Sri Lanka, the shared spoils tighten an already intense qualification race. Here's a look at who they will be facing next in the competition.

Pakistan Next Super 8s Match Details

Pakistan is scheduled to face England next in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s round, with the fixture scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 24.

The match, provided the weather conditions remain clear and stable, is supposed to start at 7:00 PM IST with the toss to be conducted around half and hour earlier.

The PAK vs ENG Super 8s clash will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka, where England recently registered a comfortable victory against the home side.

PAK vs ENG: Head-To-Head Stats

As far as the head-to-head record between Pakistan and England is concerned, the overall stats are in favour of the latter by a 21-9 margin, with only a single match ending without a result.

In their last 10 meetings, England has won on 7 occasions, with Pakistan have won the remaining three. However, it is worth noting that their latest T20 meeting ahead of the upcoming fixture was back in May 2024.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Pakistan vs. New Zealand T20 World Cup match abandoned?

The match was abandoned because of relentless rain and a waterlogged outfield at the R. Premadasa Stadium. No balls were bowled, and conditions did not improve enough for play to commence.

What was the outcome of the abandoned Pakistan vs. New Zealand match?

Both Pakistan and New Zealand were awarded one point each due to the abandonment. This shared point could impact their qualification chances in the Super 8s.

Who will Pakistan play next in the Super 8s?

Pakistan is scheduled to face England next in their Super 8s match. This fixture is set to take place on Tuesday, February 24th.

Where will the Pakistan vs. England Super 8s match be held?

The Pakistan vs. England Super 8s match will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

What is the head-to-head record between Pakistan and England in T20s?

England holds a significant advantage in the head-to-head record, leading Pakistan 21-9 with one match resulting in no result. England has won 7 of their last 10 encounters.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup PAK Vs ENG Pakistan T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Super 8s
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
When Is Pakistan’s Next T20 World Cup Super 8s Match? Date, Opponent & Venue
When Is Pakistan’s Next T20 World Cup Super 8s Match? Date, Opponent & Venue
Cricket
India Coach Defends Team After SA Defeat; Says Fans Shouldn't Expect Trophy Halfway Through World Cup
India Coach Defends Team After SA Defeat; Says Fans Shouldn't Expect Trophy Halfway Through World Cup
Cricket
Sunil Gavaskar Tears Into Tilak Varma After India's Super 8 Defeat To South Africa
Sunil Gavaskar Tears Into Tilak Varma After India's Super 8 Defeat To South Africa
Cricket
R Ashwin Hits Out At India For Dropping Axar Patel In Crucial T20 WC Super 8s Clash
R Ashwin Hits Out At India For Dropping Axar Patel In Crucial T20 WC Super 8s Clash
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Bengal's Muslim Ballot: Will A Quadruple Contest Shatter TMC's Fortress
Opinion
Embed widget