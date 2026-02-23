When Is Pakistan’s Next T20 World Cup Super 8s Match? Date, Opponent & Venue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan T20 World Cup: Rain had the final say in the T20 World Cup Super 8s clash between Pakistan and New Zealand, as their much-anticipated encounter on 21 February 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium ended in frustration. Not a single ball was bowled, with relentless showers sweeping across Colombo and leaving the outfield waterlogged. Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha had earlier won the toss and opted to bat, signaling attacking intent. However, the weather quickly intervened, dashing hopes of an early statement in the second phase of the tournament.

Multiple inspections by officials failed to produce encouraging signs, and with conditions refusing to improve, the match was officially abandoned without meeting the minimum overs required for a result. Both teams were forced to settle for a solitary point, a result that could prove costly.

Pakistan's Super 8 Group also featuring heavyweights like England and Sri Lanka, the shared spoils tighten an already intense qualification race. Here's a look at who they will be facing next in the competition.

Pakistan Next Super 8s Match Details

Pakistan is scheduled to face England next in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s round, with the fixture scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 24.

The match, provided the weather conditions remain clear and stable, is supposed to start at 7:00 PM IST with the toss to be conducted around half and hour earlier.

The PAK vs ENG Super 8s clash will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka, where England recently registered a comfortable victory against the home side.

PAK vs ENG: Head-To-Head Stats

As far as the head-to-head record between Pakistan and England is concerned, the overall stats are in favour of the latter by a 21-9 margin, with only a single match ending without a result.

In their last 10 meetings, England has won on 7 occasions, with Pakistan have won the remaining three. However, it is worth noting that their latest T20 meeting ahead of the upcoming fixture was back in May 2024.