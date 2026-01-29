Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly preparing a high-stakes legal strategy to boycott its high-profile T20 World Cup match against India on February 15. The plan aims to register a protest over the recent exclusion of Bangladesh from the tournament while insulating the board from severe International Cricket Council (ICC) penalties.

The "Government Mandate" Strategy

According to reports, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on a proposal to forfeit the Colombo clash. The core of the board’s defense rests on a legal distinction: framing the boycott as a mandatory government order rather than a voluntary board decision.

Under ICC regulations, member boards can face suspension or heavy fines for political interference. However, as noted in the Dawn report, Pakistan intends to cite "national security and government instructions" to argue a force majeure case. This approach seeks to bypass cash penalties, as the board can claim it is simply following sovereign law.

Solidarity with Bangladesh

The tension stems from the ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland after the former refused to travel to India for their scheduled group matches. Naqvi reportedly informed PM Sharif about the "positive and negative impacts" of showing solidarity with their neighbors.

A source quoted by Dawn clarified the board's stance: "A total boycott of the event is not the top priority; however, Pakistan could forfeit the group match against India to be held on Feb 15." By targeting this specific fixture, the tournament's primary revenue generator, Pakistan, aims to exert pressure on the ICC.

Financial and Diplomatic Risks

While the PCB believes it has found a loophole, the stakes remain dangerously high. The India-Pakistan match drives a significant portion of global sponsorship and broadcast earnings. Experts warn that even if legal sanctions are avoided, the commercial fallout and potential lawsuits from broadcasters could be devastating.

As the February 7 tournament start date approaches, the cricketing world awaits a final decision from Islamabad, which is expected by early next week.