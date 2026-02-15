Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A brief moment at the toss ceremony during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash between India and Pakistan has set social media alight, after Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha did not appear to exchange a handshake. The high-voltage encounter at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium was already politically sensitive given strained bilateral ties. Within minutes of the visuals airing, Indian social media users began reacting strongly to what many described as a “clear message” at the start of the match.

Toss Visual Goes Viral

Television footage showed the two captains interacting during the toss, but no handshake was visible. The clip quickly circulated online, with several Indian users calling it a “frosty start” to one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

A significant section of Indian netizens interpreted the moment as reflective of the current diplomatic climate between the two nations. Many posts praised what they viewed as a firm and unapologetic stance, suggesting that the visual resonated with prevailing public sentiment in India.

However, some observers urged restraint, noting that toss proceedings can be brief and that not all interactions are captured on camera. They argued that reading political meaning into a short clip may be premature.

Social Media Divided

Hashtags related to the India-Pakistan rivalry began trending soon after the toss. While many Indian fans celebrated the optics, others emphasised that cricket should remain separate from politics.

No Handshake Again...



Whatever Results it would be... I am Happy that Indians Showing Aukat of Pakistan 😂#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/lgCyvyyAM8 — Desi Thug (@desi_thug1) February 15, 2026

Neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India nor the Pakistan Cricket Board has commented on the incident. In the absence of an official explanation, the debate appears to be driven largely by online interpretation.

Pakistanis and their Media are crying for No Handshake between India Pak team after Toss or End of Match By Indian Cricket Team.



Be Like:pic.twitter.com/2Sfgs2Rdy7 https://t.co/zz2kRz5nFz — GAURAV (@crazyGaurav_) February 15, 2026

Even so, the moment has added another layer of narrative to an already emotionally charged contest between the two cricketing rivals.