T20 World Cup: Italy Rocked As Captain Wayne Madsen Suffers Shoulder Dislocation

Kolkata: Italy faced a major blow in their opening ICC Men’s T20 World Cup game against Scotland when captain Wayne Madsen dislocated his left shoulder while trying to field in the seventh game of the tournament here at Eden Gardens.

With Madsen forced off the field, Harry Manenti took over the captaincy duties for the remainder of Scotland’s innings. The Richie Berrington-led side became the first associate nation to post a 200+ total in the T20 World Cup, finishing at 207/4 in 20 overs.

Fielding at midwicket, Madsen injured himself while attempting to intercept a fierce pull shot from George Munsey. He launched into a dive to his left but landed awkwardly, immediately signalling for medical assistance. The veteran was soon escorted off the field, his left arm supported in a makeshift sling fashioned from a towel.

The commentators confirmed on air that Madsen will not continue in the match and will undergo assessments for concussion and a possible neck injury, raising concerns beyond just the shoulder issue.

Italy Cricket later confirmed it on X, writing, “Skipper Wayne Madsen suffered a dislocation of his left shoulder and hence will take no further part in today's match. Very very disheartening start to Italy's campaign. Hope our boys do well.”

Madsen, Italy’s most experienced player, was making his T20 World Cup debut, which makes the setback particularly worrying for the team. He was promptly sent for X-rays at the venue. A standard shoulder dislocation generally rules a player out for one to three weeks, though more severe damage can lead to an absence of three to four months.

The 42-year-old batter had been named Italy’s captain for the 2026 T20 World Cup after Joe Burns was left out of the squad. This tournament marks his second World Cup appearance across different sports, having previously represented South Africa in the 2006 men’s hockey World Cup.

